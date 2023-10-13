Join the conversation

It’s almost time for the second RTTK team to say goodbye to EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team making way for the Trailblazers, whose roster is already completely filtered. In this way, some will leave quest setslike those of Darmian RTTK, and others SBCs such as Double Upgrade 84+ and Upgrade 80+.

These Template challenges are already being renewed by others such as the Premier League Player of the Month, who is already active and for another POTM, that of Serie Awhich was also included just a few hours ago.

Rafael Leão is the POTM of Serie A

The winner of this award was finally the AC Milan player. This card will be available, like Son POTM, until next November 13being a long-lasting SBC that gives us the option of complete it little by little.

The Portuguese is cheaper than the Premier League footballer. Achieving it means delivering 5 templates (one rating of 85, two of 86, one of 87 and another of 88) that add up to a total of about 460,000 coins on any platforma price difference compared to the South Korean one that is justified by some nuances.

Even so, this letter from Leão has a brutal rhythm (and perfectly compensated) that, like his dribbling, looks Powered by its PlayStyle+ Fast Dribble. In the particular case of this player, this style is very useful because it increases the mobility of this footballer, which At 1’88 tall and with a fairly large body it can cause problems when turning.

Therefore, the key to this letter is its DC secondary positiona position in which he performs much better due to his qualities, since his shot of 81 encloses a finish of 85 which is not bad at all. Besides, Among the rest of the positive points are its links.

Serie A may not be the best Ultimate Team league, but Leão plays in the best possible team, with players like Kalulu RTTK, Tomori or Theo Hernández in that same club. What’s more, if we want to take advantage of the new Evolutions, among the best options is Pulisicanother player who gives good chemistry to this POTM.

