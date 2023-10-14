This Evolution has recently been added, which allows you to improve some silver sides for free, turning them into animals.

The first TrailBlazers promotional template is now available to debut this unprecedented event in Ultimate Team. With it, they have arrived new objectives like Wilson’sand new Template challengesamong which we can find the Player of the Month of the Premier League, the POTM of Serie A and Rodrygo.

However, the SBCs and Objectives are not the only way to get cards for our starting teams. Since this year we have the Evolutionswhich were recently renewed bringing two new ones, that of Extreme with rhythmfor which we have already recommended the best options, and the Lumberjack extremethe latter is the one we are going to talk about today.

It is intended for those silver sides that have a Good rhythm (although it is not extraordinary) but to those who He lacks more value in defense and physicality. Although it is true that this Evolution provides less value than the other, it is completely free and can be used to enable interesting links for the future, that is why we must be clear What are our best options?.

The best players for the Extreme Lumberjack Evolution

This Evolution It doesn’t have too many requirements, so it leaves us with an enormous number of possibilities. As always, our mission is to find the players who push the maximums the most that this Evolution imposes on us, which grants in total 3 points for pace, 5 for passing, 10 for defense and physicality and 1 silver PlayStyles (Lengthener). In order to take full advantage of all these improvements, we leave you the footballers on whom it is most worth using it.

Jones

It is MLS soccer player is difficult to linkbut it offers a good solution to include future special versions of Messi in hybrids. His pace is enough to perform on the wing, as is his defense, and his physical section is very complete.

Akapo

The second player on this list is Akapowhich repeats the same league, but with a nationality that helps even less. Of course, speaking only of statistics, it may be defensively speaking the best option of all thanks to the good numbers it has as standard.

Brindles

We are already traveling to Europe, specifically to A league, for the next letter. It is true that with Di Lorenzo and Dodô RTTK that position is already well covered, but the Italian offers us one more solutionthis time free, and quite efficient.

place

In LaLiga, as a of the cards with the most potential for this Evolutionit is place. His pace manages to be sufficient and, unlike most full-backs on this list, Offensively it will also give us things. The only bad thing is that it has lots of cheap competition in its position.

Weah

We visit Serie A again to analyze Weahthe footballer of the Juventus. The Evolution of this player could allow him to play even as a midfielderalthough it is true that its rhythm is very optimal to play a good role in both sides.

Aarons

Con Aarnos we have another of the most complete letters. It does not stand out for its rhythm, but His physique and dribbling are extraordinary for a free letter. Furthermore, defensively, it will provide a lot of rigor and is very easy to include in any team.

Manafá

We close this list with one last LaLiga player, specifically from Granada. His club is not the most common, but its rhythm is one of the highest of this Evolutions. As an emergency winger or player to give us a bonus of chemistry with Portuguese Is very striking.

