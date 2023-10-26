We bring you up to 8 cards that are very interesting for this Evolution that expires on November 15.

The Trailblazers’ second squad today one will live his last full day in envelopes. Tomorrow he will hand over his position to the Centurions, from whom we have recently learned quite a few new leaked letters. In addition, it has already been leaked what the event that will arrive after this will be, and all for a miss her.

But until you get to these promotionswe have to continue taking advantage of the current content. In the section of Goals, where we have the cutting-edge Cup missions; as in that of Staff Challengeswhere Aspas Flashback, the Double improvement of 84+ and a very striking revulsion stand out.

To all this New Evolutions were added yesterday that have attracted a lot of attention. As has happened until now, Two variants have been included, one free and one paid. The first is for the center backs and we have already analyzed it showing the best options, but the second costs 50,000 coinsso you have to take a look at it much more carefully.

This is the Avant-garde Forward Evolution

This upgrade will increase the stats of players who have the DC positionalthough as always This does not need to be your starting position.. Is composed of three levels of which we detail the exact increase that the player to whom we apply it suffers:

Level 1: +3 pace, +3 shooting, +5 passing and PlayStyle Powerful head.Level 2: +3 pace, +5 shooting, +5 passing, +5 physicality and PlayStyle Grease.Level 3: +5 shooting, +10 dribbling, +5 physicality and PlayStyle With quality.

Best players for the Avant-garde Forward Evolution

With this Evolution we will be able to take advantage of a lot of forwards who have a good basic rhythm, but those who have to improve, above all, the shot. The range is very wide and the statistics that are achieved are so high that in some cases we have even included players with 3 filigrees and a bad leg. However, in this Evolution we must keep in mind that we would be spending 50,000 coinsso we just have to go for a striker who really convince us.

Brereton

The Chilean from Villarreal is the example of this that we just discussed. Achieves 85+ in pace, shot and physicality (and almost in a dribble), but it is a letter with 3 filigree stars and bad leg. If you can cope with that, it is probably the most complete option.

Ferret

The Leipzig striker It doesn’t have the best links because of his nationality, but something happens to him similar to Brereton. It is super complete and has many records, although it also The combo of 3 and 3 weighs heavily on him.

Martínez

We include the Venezuelan in this top because a motif with name and surname: Leo Messi. This forward offers us a green link with the Argentine play on the same team and at least, although it has 3 skills, it does have 4 bad legs.

Van Bergen

The Dutchman has already achieved some fame in Ultimate Team, and with this version may reappear on many computers. Its main strength is 5 stars bad legalthough their 3 filigree and his poor shot They leave him in a rather secondary position.

Fatigue

The German of Serie A It enables us great links and on top of that it offers some very respectable statistics. Furthermore, this player does has 4 and 4, which gives a lot of value to your letter. It’s up to each person to decide if 50,000 coins is worth it.

Zaroury

It is the second best option in the Premier Leaguethen we will see the first one that has a trick, and this is justified by its 4 of filigree and 5 of bad leg. Es very fast and his shot is not that badalthough again we have a hard time deciding if it is really worth 50,000 coins.

Boadu

This penultimate player is one of the options that catches our attention the most. Has good chemistryand very top rhythmand fairly reliable shot and it’s not rough at all. To this we must add 5 stars bad leg and subtract 3 filigree. Still, there is only one better footballer.

Dennis

The Nigerian is the best option for the Premier, even if he plays in Türkiye. This transfer was made after the game came out and There are a few Dennis in the English league. If you can get one of them (they are very rare on the market) You are not going to have a better option for this Evolution. Con 4 skills has some authentic crack numbers. Our advice is that you must be patient and go for it.

