This new improvement, which costs 50,000 coins, can be very useful for us to get very complete players for the right wing.

Join the conversation

In a few hours we will say goodbye to the second team of the RTTK of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, which will make way for the Trailblazers, whose roster is already completely filtered. In this way, we will say goodbye to some quest setslike those of Darmian RTTK, and others SBCs such as Double Upgrade 84+ and Upgrade 80+.

These Template challenges They will make way for those who we know are going to enter the game, such as the Premier League Player of the Month, who is already active. These are the Hero pack secured with a maximum rating of 87, the winner of the Serie A POTM.

However, we must take advantage of the tools we already have in Ultimate Teamand one of the novelties that is leaving the best taste in the mouth is the Evolutions. Recently added two new variantsone that serves reinforce a right back for freeand another that costs 50.000 and it is for the EDs, the Extreme with rhythm. As it is the paid one, it is the one that is generating the most noise, that is why we bring you the best players to use this mechanic.

The best players for Extreme Evolution with rhythm

This Evolution has quite a few requirements, but still continues to leave us with an enormous number of possibilities. As always, our mission is to find the cards that push the maximums the most that this Evolution imposes on us, which grants in total 8 points for pace, 3 for shooting, 4 for passing, dribbling and physicality and 2 silver PlayStyles (Quick step and Quick dribble). Although it is difficult to take full advantage of all these improvements, We leave you the footballers in which it is most worthwhile.

Malcom

The first example of improvement is that of the Brazilian winger. Malcom would stay with some very interesting statistics for performing in a band. Furthermore, although it only has 3 stars bad legyes it has 4 skills very necessary for your position.

The final cherry on top of this player is that he has perfect link with Neymarso it is an option unbeatable for making hybrids with the Al Hilal star.

Pulisic

The American winger’s great point in favor is his versatility to occupy both the left and right wing. To this we must add his 4 y 4 in filigree stars and bad leg.

Of course, the worst thing about this player is that despite the improvement his shot is still quite weak. Even so, it can be a very useful letter for give chemistry to players like Kalulu RTTK, Tomori or Theo Hernández.

Jessica Silva

Although it may not seem like such a striking option, the Portuguese forward has many points in favor. It has 5 stars of filigree and 4 of bad legcan act as ED, SD and DC.

The problem is that although his pace and dribbling are very good, facing the door it does not offer much security. To this we must add that his links are quite mediocre.

Brahim Diaz

The Real Madrid footballer is another with lights and shadows. Its greatest strength is its 4 stars of filigree and 5 of bad legin addition to the possibility of using it as MCO and SD.

Is very easy to give chemistry and that it provides us with many good links, however, its shot is still super weak for a letter that costs 50,000 coins.

Lucas Vazquez

Second Real Madrid player on this list, but not the last. The case of Lucas Vázquez is specialbecause he is a player that we can also use as LD. Although this improvement does not increase the Spanish footballer’s defense can work in that positionalthough there is another even better one.

This improved card can be even more decisive acting in the center of the field. It is very complete and with its 4 filigree stars and bad leg They continue to complete it to be a box to box to take into account.

Lauriente

The French Serie A player becomes a real bullet with this Evolution. It is true that their 3 bad leg They still weigh on him, but at least we have 4 filigree to haggle over rivals.

Among the rest of the strong points we have its versatility. With it we acquire a DC from France with 92 pace, good dribbling and a good shota letter that over time will always serve as a stimulus.

Athena

With Athenea we do close the list of Real Madrid players. The F League player is one of the best options objectively speaking. In itself it has 4 stars for skills and 5 for bad leg In addition to being able to play in the of the bands.

Furthermore, its statistics are the most appropriate because They border on the maximum allowed in all sections. In this way, by evolving it we get a fast winger, with an extraordinary shot and very good dribbling.

Kubo

If we do not want to complete your LaLiga Player of the Month SBCthis option gives you a very similar card, although dont have much sense because their price is very equivalent and on top of that you have to use coins no matter what.

Its performance as such must be very good, but For that it is better to get your POTM.

Politano

Another of the great stars of this Evolution. The Italian winger becomes a player quite fast, with a very good hit for a band and with 4 filigree stars and bad leg that make it more complete.

The Italian’s only problem is that, within the big leagues, It is in the worst and in one of the ones that receives the least special letters.

Lukebakio

The feeling of Sevilla can be another great option for this Evolution. His card after being improved can be considered a very interesting forwardbeing able to also occupy that position of DC.

Its biggest drawback is the 3 stars bad leg and the fact that despite their league, their nationality and their club are not the best. Still it is one of the most tempting players.

Chanda

We return to the F League with this forward with perfect link with Kundananji IF. You can play as DC in addition to on the right wing and the improvement you receive is the highest possible in various statistics.

Seeing the numbers that remain, may be the best optionbut it It is difficult to give him chemistry and his 3 stars of filigree and bad leg They detract a lot of value from it.

I drink

The last letter on the list belongs to another woman, this time from the Division 1 Women. Becho can play like DC in addition to the two extremes and has 4 stars of filigree and 3 of bad leg.

The improvement of this Evolution makes it a bullet with a very solid shot and spectacular dribbling. Your problem is that For much less we have Cascarinowith very similar qualities and performance.

Join the conversation