Although this Evolution costs a lot of coins, it helps us get cards with incredible statistics.

This new week of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team will mainly star the first team of the Centurions along with all the content that has been added since This team was included last Friday. With him, as a great novelty in SBCs we have the max Hero Upgrade. 87 that we have already put to the test to see if it is worth it, which will soon be joined by LaLiga’s second POTM.

Furthermore, in the objectives section we can find a free and practically mandatory Centurion player who has joined the V Themed Team Pursuit quest set that It was already available during the avant-garde.

But this is not all, because in addition to the Evolution that was added yesterdaycalled (Evolution Improvement of Centurions)(https://www.mundodeportivo.com/alfabeta/ea/ea-sports-fc-24-ultimate-team-este-es-sin-duda-el-mejor-centurion-para -the-new-evolution), we have had another call since Friday All-rounder Evolution of Centurions. This undoubtedly offers the biggest stat boost of all the Evolutions that have come out so far, but it is also More expensive than any, it costs 150,000 coins. It is important to keep in mind the challenges it poses and, above all, the best options, to evaluate if it is worth its price.

Such is the Centurions All-Star Evolution

This upgrade will increase the stats of players who have the MC positionalthough as always This does not need to be your starting position.. Is composed of three levels of which we detail the exact increase that the player to whom we apply it suffers:

Level 1: +3 shooting, +3 dribbling, +3 physicality, high offensive work rate and Relentless PlayStyle.Level 2: +3 pace, +3 pass and PlayStyle Leñero.Level 3: +3 defense, high defensive work rate and incisive PlayStyle Pass.

Best players for the Avant-garde Forward Evolution

For this Evolution there are many midfielders who are useful, however, it is true that There are 6 that stand out quite a bit for us.. In the end, this improvement is like spending 150,000 coins in an SBC, because the player becomes untradeable, so we must be very clear that we are going to use it a lot. In this way, in addition to statistics, The links that we are going to be able to give you are vital. Next, we leave you our favorites:

Bennacer

He big problem of the Milan player is his nationalityalthough with letters like that of Tomori, Theo Hernández and Rafael Leão in your club, you will never have chemistry problems. The enhanced attributes of him are tremendous, perfect for a creative playerwith the only but of a little more shot and his 3 stars for bad leg. Additionally, you can play both GCD as of MC and MCO.

Lemar

The Atlético de Madrid player is possibly the least complete list. Even so, his offensive contribution seems to be quite large. You can play as MIalthough their 3 bad leg They also limit you. For us, this player It is not worth the 150,000 coins that Evolution costsbut its performance has to be good.

Majri

This player has gone quite unnoticed and is one of our favorites for many reasons. It is fast, with an extraordinary pass and dribble without sacrificing defense at all. Also has a PlayStyle+ and with 5 filigree stars, the only one on this list that can boast of it. His chemistry is very good and can play as IM and MCO besides MC.

Tchouaméni

The Real Madrid midfielder is a great option, although much more defensive. Their numbers may be lower than the rest of the cards, but Those who have tried him will know what he is capable of.. Offers unmatched links because of his nationality, his team and his league, although his 3 and 3 combo is somewhat disappointing. If we are looking for a more defensive player, he is our man.

Dunn

The American player fits perfectly with the proposal of this Evolution. It is a book box to box, with all midfield positionsan incredible rhythm and everything above 80. Also has 4 y 4 in filigree and bad leg and a link perfecto con Smith, one of the forwards with the best performance in Ultimate Team. She would be the ideal option if it were not the fault of the next player.

Marcos Llorente

We close the list with the one He is undoubtedly the best player for this Evolution. Maybe another one is more worth it for our purposes, but it is undeniable that Marcos Llorente It has everything we can look for with numbers worthy of an Icon and a rhythm that will make enormous differences in the middle.

Furthermore, although He does not reach 4 skills, he does have 4 bad legs, much more important in its position. Offers good links and enormous versatility by being able to act as LD, MD, MC and ED, which can be very important to create hybrids. Except for very special individual cases, it is It is mandatory to use Spanish if we are going to complete this Evolutionwhich is worth only 150,000 coins It’s not that far from Valverde IF, which costs more than 800k.

