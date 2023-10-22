Within the composition of a team, the center of the defense is one of the most important areas, that is why we bring you these two players who together work like a charm.

Ultimate Team has always been a game mode that has advanced very quicklyand in EA Sports FC 24 It’s not being different. All the content that is added to this title every day allows us to access new players, both because their cards are added and because they make others lower their price. Therefore, it is vital to be constantly looking for ways to improve our staff to take it to the next level.

Some of the ways to do this is to try different formations, such as tactics for 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1; or keep in mind the best players in each positionlike the best centre-backs, the best forwards or the best MCs.

Because of non-transferable cards, many of us have our conditioned templates and we need loose players to improve certain positions. For this reason, we have decided to bring you as advice what for us is one of the best pairs of power plants for a medium-low price. After a couple of UT Champions and several Rivals rewards, we should all have 150,000 coins to allocate to such a sensitive field area like the center of the defense, and these cards they won’t let you down.

The best pair of power plants for 150,000 coins

Although they are not two players who give each other chemistryare two letters to which there are too many links Thanks to their clubs and their nationality, therefore, it is very easy to incorporate them into any team. With these center backs we will have two defenders tall, strong, very forceful and with a PlayStyle+ each one different, which will provide variety and make each of these footballers more useful in certain circumstances.

Rüdiger

The first of these players is the Real Madrid center back. The German He started the year being a very expensive playerbut after a few weeks its price has dropped to 60,000 coins. Everything we tell you about him falls short, it is very tall (1’90) and corpulent on the field of play and its placement, despite the high/high work rates, It’s not going to cause us any problems..

As a defender he is very complete. Noticeable very fast Despite how unbalanced his rhythm is, his 84 steals and 83 entries They make him catch a lot of balls and his physique, which is his great assetmakes tremendous differences thanks to its 91 strength. Furthermore, Rüdiger has qualities that are very unusual in centre-backs and that are very useful, such as 80 short pass and 82 long pass, 84 shot power (very useful for balls that are left loose in the corners) and 71 ball control.

Finally, we have to talk about your PlayStyle+ Aerial Gamewhat does it do jump much more than other cards. This together with their 81 head precision and its 90 jump It’s a spectacular combo for finish all the centers.

Early

His ideal partner is the French central defender of Manchester United. The former Real Madrid player is an Ultimate Team classicbut it seems that this year it is even one level above regarding the latest editions. Although it is a little more expensive than his companion (90,000 coins), it is also higher (per 1 centimeter), has 4 bad leg and better work rates with normal in attack and high in defense.

His statistics are also super striking. Although it runs less in the letter, its rhythm is more balanced that Rüdiger’s and his defensive attributes are a scandal, highlighting above all his 87 robberies. With the ball at his feet he is not as effective as the German, but with 78 short pass and 76 long pass always measures up. The only downside is that his physique is not so strongbut still has 84 strengthwho support the letter in this sense.

Varane is a center back much more clinicaland therefore his PlayStyle+ Anticipation is perfect for you. We will see that it will be very common for the French Get ahead of your pair to prevent the ball from reaching you.without needing to body and thus covering the greatest of its shortcomings.

Conclusion

We use this pair in our main team and we can assure you that your level makes a difference. We always recommend investing the majority of our team’s coins in the center column, and If the DFC couple takes a third of our coins, it doesn’t seem crazy to us.

If you try these defenders, both together and separatelyyou won’t regret them for anything, because they are real life insurance back.

