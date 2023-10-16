This new SBC will be available until Thursday, October 19 and can be repeated as many times as we want.

Join the conversation

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to advance through the week of the first TrailBlazers promotional template, which is serving as a premiere for this unprecedented event. Since details about these cards began to be known, it was known that there would be a second promotional team, which has been completely leaked, leaving us with the peace of mind that This Friday we will have great options in envelopes again.

With it, they came new objectives like Wilson’swith which we have received the last push of experience to have the latest season pass reward available. Furthermore, in the Template challenges, we can find the Premier League Player of the Month, the Serie A POTM and the Hero Upgrade with max. 87.

This was practically all until a few minutes ago.when EA has added the new daily content, which has been the Blanc Icon SBC and one new Upgrade 80+. This last one is what we are going to talk to you about now, because it can be a very useful tool to accumulate cards with high averages.

Is the 80+ Upgrade worth it?

As we always do, we must check the SBC price first. In this case we only have to deliver 6 gold players with 1 of them uniqueregardless of chemistry or any other type of requirement, hence the price of this improvement is only 3,000 coins. This low cost It can be made cheaper with non-transferable cardsalthough as always we remind you to use them still means using resources even though our currencies do not decrease.

This price may make us think that it must be very easy to recover what we invested, but the reality is that no. The market in general is very low, and The first average that makes us cover expenses is 85so it is difficult for the player we get in the pack to be worth it.

It is true that There is always the luck factor and losing 3,000 coins does not mean going bankruptso it doesn’t hurt to complete this SBC a handful of times, but without going over. We depend a lot on chance and it is quite strange that we even recover what we investedso we must complete it being aware that most likely we are throwing away our resources.

Join the conversation