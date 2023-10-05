The user Criminal__x, among others, has leaked the winner of the vote, a footballer that no one was betting on.

Join the conversation

Very recently EA Sports FC 24 is available to all users, but that does not prevent Ultimate Teamthe king mode of the game, is now packed with content at our disposal. In it Objectives section we meet quest sets like Reyna RTTK, which gives us the special version of one of the most charismatic players in the history of Ultimate Team or with which we get a pack of 5 80+ players.

Furthermore, within the Staff Challengesthere are those who reward with envelopessuch as the new 83+ Improvement or the Basic Icon Choice given, and those that give us playerslike Kudus RTTK or Coquelin RTTK, all his cards Road to the Playoffs eventwe already know when they will go up on average and that they will soon receive the second promotional team, which has already been fully leaked.

However, we already know that the SBCs section does not stop receiving new componentsand today it seems that it is the players day of the month. If a few hours ago the footballers who are present in the vote for the second POTM of the Premier League were discovered, a few minutes ago What would have been the winner of the month of September in LaLiga has been leaked. What is surprising is the winner, who has been a player that no one expected.

Kubo will be the first POTM of LaLiga

As many leakers have stated, including Criminal__xthe Japanese would have been imposed on Bellingham (and other players like Iñaki Williams) in the vote. This result has caught the entire community by surprise, which I assumed that we would have an SBC from the English player within a few days. In fact, after the Real Madrid player’s appearance in TOTW 3, many people were already talking about hypothetical comparisons between the two special articles.

This, without a doubt, will set a precedent for all users, who many times we take for granted that we are going to receive a special letter before knowing the results.

Finally, we have to recognize that, seeing this Kubo predictionwe can continue waiting for great things from LaLiga’s POTM. We would have a very fast winger, with great dribbling and who also has a shot and a pass high enough to play on the wing. We will have to wait for it to be included in the game and try it to truly assess whether this surprise has been positive or negative.

Join the conversation