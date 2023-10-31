Both extremes are available in SBC for a similar price, so you have to analyze both cards to decide which is more worth it.

This week EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team is dedicating all its content to the Centurions first team, which It was included last Friday. With him, as a great novelty in the objectives section we can find a free and practically mandatory Centurion player and a set of missions that gives us better boosters the more we complete an SBC.

But this is not all, because in the Evolutions section We have the All-Camper Evolution of Centuriones, the most powerful to date and another that joined this section yesterdaywhich is a pioneer and can create a precedent for all the promotions that are to come.

Furthermore, in SBCs we have the max Hero Upgrade. 87 that we have already put to the test to see if it is worth it, which will soon be joined by the second POTM of LaLiga, and, since yesterday, the first Showdown of the game. Mudryk and Kulusevski will duel this weekend in the match that will face their teams and that can lead to an improvement for these cards.

Which Showdown is better? Kulusevski or Mudryk?

From the moment these letters were made known the doubt was served. Both players have many common featureswhile there are other aspects in which they are quite different. Therefore, we are going to talk about each of these elements to decide Which of the two cards is more recommended?.

We start talking about preciowhere Kulusevski takes the first point. The Swedish SBC costs 112,000 coins on console and 120,000 on PCa little less than 145,000 and 157,000 coins What Mudryk costs in each of the markets. However, a lower price does not make a player more worth itso we must talk about its characteristics.

Characteristics

Starting with the Spurs player, we find a combo of 4 and 4 very solid, with a height of 1’86 that can turn you into a player a little tough, high/medium in his work rates (what we look for in an offensive winger) and 3 Silver PlayStyles which are not bad, especially With quality and Relentless. Of course, he is not a very versatile footballer, can only play as MD and ED.

For his part, the Chelsea winger It also has 4 and 4 and the same work indices. However, with At 1’76 tall, your doll will have extra agility which Kulusevski does not have. As for their 3 normal PlayStyleswe can stand out Skillful dribbling, one of the best in the game along with With quality. The positions of this player They imitate those of the Swede, but on the other sideso in that sense they are equal.

Statistics

Finally, we have the statisticswhich have to serve to break this battle. The Ukrainian is much faster than the Swede, and on the field of play it will be noticed. In fact, with 87 pace, Kulusevski badly needs improvement to perform as a band for some time. In it shootingalthough the Tottenham player seems to be ahead, the difference is not that wide because the attributes that create it are volleys and penalties, the two least to take into account.

Finally, Mudryk has a considerably worse pass (although quite balanced), a regattas which a priori is inferior; but what We guarantee that on the field of play it is not seen like that (thanks to his height and 94 agility) and much worse physical (especially missing more resistance).

The best SBC of the two

Sincerely, We don’t consider either of these two Squad Challenges to be worth it.. They are players with very rare nationalitiesthey don’t stand out too much and both need improvement. We consider that in the market there are many better options for a similar price, with Démbélé as a clear alternative.

However, if we had to keep one, it would be with Mudryk. Your letter makes more sense for the position you occupy and We think we can use it for longer.. Even so, Tottenham arrives at the game in a great moment form and Kulusevski enables a Interesting link for those who have Son POTM. Even with all this, for us the best decision here is pass on both cards and wait for future SBCs that do have more value.

