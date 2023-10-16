The English one, which can be completed until the 29th of this month, is generating very good reviews in the community.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team advances in this new week with the first TrailBlazers promotional template available in packs, which debuts this unprecedented event. With it, they have arrived new objectives like Wilson’s,with which we have received the last push of experience to have the last reward of the season pass available, giving us a new option to incorporate reinforcements to our club.

Furthermore, in the Template challenges, we can find the Premier League Player of the Month, the Serie A POTM and the Hero Upgrade with max. 87.

But this is not all, because yesterday Rice Trailblazers also joineda letter that at first went a little unnoticed, but that has been gaining weight according to users who have been testing it and giving very positive opinions. For all this, this player deserves an analysis.

Rice Trailblazers Analysis

As always, to start valuing a card, it is It is essential to know how much it will cost us get hold of her. In the case of the Arsenal pivot, we must deliver two templates in your SBC, which add up to a total value of about 135,000 coins on all platformsa price that seems quite fair for the menu in front of us.

Of first, Its features are already very interesting. It has medium in attack and high in defensestomach 1´85 and has the PlayStyle+ Firm Step, which helps you control the ball at low speed, protecting it from stronger opponents more effectively. Yes, as negative factors we have their 2 stars of filigree and 3 of bad legthat when we get the ball played we can play tricks.

Regarding his statistics as such, His rhythm is pretty solid., although it could be better; his shot is completely nullhis pass is quite effective, although It’s nothing extraordinary either.; his dribbling is very irregular, with great difficulties in the 1 for 1 but with good ball control; and His defense and physique are brutalwithout a doubt the best of Rice.

These attributes They fit very well with the type of player he is., extremely defensive and with the sole mission of recovering balls and helping to start attacks from behind, practically like a third center back. This completes a very coherent letterwhich means that it is very good at hisbut you can’t ask for anything beyond that.

Is Rice Trailblazers SBC worth it?

For us yes, but not in all cases. His current performance is indisputable, but we believe that he will be a player who is not going to have much experience. Ultimate Team is advancing very quickly, and before long we will not be able to afford the luxury of having a footballer in the center of the field who “just” defend well.

Don’t get us wrong, There is no better pivot for that price in the entire gamethat’s why if you are going to do it use from now on is mandatory. However, if you look with more perspective, we are investing more than 100k that we will never recoverand we are doing it on a player who, from our point of view, it won’t last too long on our team.

For us, In terms of performance, it is the best there isbut speaking of its quality At an investment level, it doesn’t seem like a great idea to us.. Whether or not to complete it depends on each person’s needs, because the player, as a card, is really good.

