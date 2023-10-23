The Spanish Template Challenge is quite cheap and can be completed until November 22nd.

Join the conversation

The second Trailblazers template will be available in booster packs at EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team until this Friday, when end this promotion to give way, first to the Centurions and then to the next filtered event, which Nobody knows what exactly it will be about. despite already knowing the name.

Until then, we have plenty of new content related to the avant-garde, both in the section of Staff Challenges, where the Icon Enhancer max.87 has joined others like Blanc Icon; as in that of Goalswhere now, as a novelty, we have the cutting-edge Cup missions.

In fact, in the SBCs, yesterday they included a player who has caught the attention of many. First for being the second Flashback of the game, and second for its price and attributes. We are talking about Iago Aspaswhich has a letter very interesting but with some limitations. Therefore, we are going to analyze it to determine if it is profitable complete it or if it is better to let it pass.

Is Iago Aspas Flashback worth it?

As always, first let’s talk about its price. Completing Spanish will mean we deliver 3 templatesthe most expensive of 85 global valuation, which adds up to a total of about 87,000 coins on all platforms. As we can see, its cost is not too high, so for that part we can’t fault it to this SBC, which will also have enough time available to complete it little by little (Until 22 November).

Speaking of the letter from the Celta legend, it has very positive points and others that leave a little to be desired. Let’s start with the latter. The biggest drawback of this letter are his 3 filigree stars, which greatly limit the range of dribbles that this player can complete. Besides, Its acceleration could be a little better. and its 75 balance They can turn him into a footballer with problems withstanding the attacks of defenders. Lastly, your 80 stamina They leave a little to be desired.

Beyond this, we cannot get more points out of the player, who on the other hand has a lot of qualities. The clearest is your shotand not only because of his statistics, but because of his PlayStyle+ With quality, which gives it enormous superiority to hit the ball from almost any distance. Although his scoring ability does not equal that of Son baseit’s not far away.

On the other hand, although we have complained about his skills, We cannot object to his dribbling., because this Aspas moves like a charm in small spaces. Finally, we have to highlight its 4 stars for bad leg and its high/high work indexeswhich make him be present throughout the field without losing his position in the most important moments.

All these qualities and their cost lead us to a clear comparison: Griezmann in gold. French is very similar to this SBC, changing one more filigree star for a bad leg minus and sacrificing a little shot for more physical and passing. Both cards are at the same level, Deciding which one convinces us more depends on each user..

Still, we have to confess that we would opt for the Atlético de Madrid player sooner. First because it is transferable and even if the price drops we will not lose all the coins we spend on it, and second because we are more of using dribbles.

However, the simple fact that we come to compare Aspas with Griezmann already speaks very well of this Template Challenge. Its performance is very high and its cost is quite moderate. If at any time you manage to get hold of a non-transferable repeat walker, this player is a very good option. Furthermore, when he no longer functions as owner, He will be able to continue contributing a lot from the bench. We do not consider it mandatory but yes very to take into account depending on what situations.

Join the conversation