The Frenchman will be available to complete it until December 8.

Join the conversation

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team continues in a week that is being spent by the first promotional team of the Trailblazers, a team that will disappear on Friday to make way for the second. This has already been completely leaked, but the information has gone further, also revealing what the next promotion will be.

Until this change occurs, we can continue completing Goals like Wilson’swith which we can achieve the last push of experience to have the latest season pass reward available. Furthermore, in the Template challenges, we can find the Hero Upgrade with max. 87, the 80+ Improvement and an SBC that allows us to get a Mega Pack very cheap.

Hay one more element in this section of challengesand it is that of White Icon. The Frenchman has been available for a couple of days and these have been enough for him noise begins to be generated around a letter that, although it had been a few years without top performance, He became part of the professional teams of several competitive players. Now, with this very early SBC it can be a decisive addition for defenses.

Is Blanc’s SBC worth it?

This letter costs half a million coins on the transfer marketbut completing your Squad Challenge is a 70,000 coins less. This is something quite strange in recent years, in which we had become accustomed to the price of the transferable player being lower. Specifically, we will have to send 8 templatesbeing one with a minimum rating of 88 the one that asks for the most average.

Now looking at the Blanc characteristicshe is a very tall defender (1´92), con medium in attack and high in defense and one of the best defensive PlayStyles+that of Anticipation. Also has Other 3 Styles of Silver Set. Finally, it should be noted that in addition to DFC can play like MCOsomething that can be very interesting for some position changes.

When does Blanc’s SBC end in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The French central defender will be available until December 8.

Let’s move on to the statistics, where he makes it clear what a central defender he is. With 78 pace He is a footballer who is in the goal standard, neither too fast nor too slow. The same does not happen with the pass, because with 79 short pass and 80 long pass stands out a lot on the vast majority of players in his position. Besides, his dribbling is also out of the ordinarywith spectacular ball control.

Speaking of his defense and his physique, the two vital stats in a DFC, we can’t say anything but good things. His numbers already indicate that he is a very forceful player, but His performance on the field reinforces that idea. Blanc is relentless and transmits that feeling that top centre-backs give, the ones you go with at the intersection without fear because you know that they will rarely leave a loose ball.

Conclusion

For us, Blanc is above the majority of power plants that are most used. They are SBC ends December 8, leaving us a lot of room to complete it little by little. By this we mean that its performance is very good and that there is time to send templates, we don’t need to empty our club suddenly.

The single handle that we can put to the French is the same that is put to any expensive SBC, which There are about 430,000 coins that we will never recover. We will have to see how this player ages with the passage of promotions, but our advice is to wait. It looks very good and can be a great addition to any club, but holding out for a couple of weeks to complete it can give us clues. if it’s really going to be that good for long enough to pay for itself.

Join the conversation