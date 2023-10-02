Thanks to some new Fundamentals objectives, we can achieve this special version of a player that all fans of the saga have a lot of love for.

How to get this Ultimate Team legend for free in EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 is now available to everyone after the official launch of the game last Friday. New players have not waited too long and are devoting many hours to king mode, Ultimate Teamimproving their equipment for the first day of UT Champions, which should have started last week but was postponed. To fine-tune these templates, we are all having to use the different sections.

To begin with, in the SBCs we have some that we they give envelopeslike the new installment of Key Encounters, and others that reward us with playersas Banini Template Foundations, Guimarães RTTK, Holy (of which we will soon bring you a review) or Andre Silva. These last three letters are part of the new event Road to the Playoffs.

But this is not all, because in the Objectives section we can meet mission groups like the one given to us by a practically mandatory player, the one from Thematic Team Activities or the one from Reyna RTTK.

However, these They are not the only players you can get. During this weekend a new set of missions which gives us a total of three special cardsand, among all of them, there is a footballer who is part of the history of Ultimate Team and that can be of great help to us at the beginning of the game. We are referring to Mislav Orsicthe Croatian winger who We all fell in love with FIFA 20 with its Headliners version.

How to get Oršic Squad Foundations

Like all players of this rarity, we have the Trabzonspor footballer in the Fundamentals section, within the Objectives section. Your quest set is called Fundamentos de plantilla: Trendyol Super Leagueand in addition to rewarding us with the Croatian, it gives us 2 other players from this same leagueless useful to use, but they will also come in handy for SBCs.

The extreme is part of the final reward, so we will have to complete all the challenges. Next, we leave you the description of these along with the prize that they give us.

Assist on 5 goals with a player from the Trendyol Super League in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will get Samu Sáiz Staff Foundations.

Score 8 goals with a player from the Trendyol Super League in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will get a premium gold envelope.Play 8 games with 2 Trendyol Süper Lig players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will get Ceccherini Template Foundations.

Win 5 games with 2 Trendyol Süper Lig players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will get a 2 unique player pack 78+.

These four objectives will take us to the Croatian, who still has some spectacular pace and shooting statistics who will help us a lot from the bench at the start of the game. However, their 3 filigree stars will not allow you to reach a higher level for now, although with the Evolutions you never knowperhaps we can add an additional star to give it a jump in quality.

Be that as it may, we are talking about a footballer pretty easy to achieve and that it is a history of Ultimate Team. Your performance is assured and the aspects in which it is lacking can improve over time. For us, in terms of goals for footballers, it is one of the most mandatory so far.

