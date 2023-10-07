Thanks to the Road To The Knockouts objectives that were included yesterday we can get this versatile defense.

Join the conversation

Yesterday, EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team received the second RTTK team, which is now available in packs. With him came new Staff Challenges like David RTTK or the winner of the LaLiga Player of the Month. They will wait patiently for new players will join them when the voting ends the second POTM of the Premier League and the first Player of the month of Serie A.

He content in objectives has also increased. To the quest sets that were already available, such as the one that gives us the special version of one of the most charismatic players in the history of Ultimate Team or with which we get a pack of 5 80+ players, was added a group that awards us with an RTTK central.

How to complete Darmian RTTK

The player in question is the Inter Milan centre-back, who has 85 rating and ones fairly easy objectives to complete. In total they are four missions that we must address and, as always, each one is accompanied by a specific reward. Next, we detail them all what we have to do.

Assist 5 goals with an Italian player in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will achieve 500 experience points for the season pass and a 1 unique player pack 75+.Score 8 goals with a player with 80+ dribbling in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will get a small envelope of electro players.Concede 1 or less goals in 4 matches in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will get a 2 unique player pack 80+.Win 12 games with 3 Serie A players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will get a gold players pack.

By finishing these objectives we will get the Italian center back. It is true that they ask us play more games than last weekbut it is also true that the reward is much better. Darmian has a very correct rhythm for your position, with a great short pass of 92 that will help us get the ball and a good dribbleall this as a result of his secondary position as a winger.

Lastly, although His physique leaves a lot to be desired (68 strength), its defense is imperial. We will have to prove to the Inter footballer, that it is true that he has a Pretty simple Champions group (Real Sociedad, Salzburg and Benfica), for check if the rest of the qualities compensate for your physical abilities. Even so, we tell you that although we put a priority rank higher than Reyna’s, it is still not a goal to lose your mind over.

Join the conversation