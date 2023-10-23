With the Vanguardists Cup missions we can get packs, experience and even a Player Choice.

The Trailblazers’ second squad continues to be the flagship in this second week of their event in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. This has brought new content which has been added to both the section Staff Challenges, where the Icon Enhancer max.87 has joined others like Blanc Icon; and that of Goalswhere Thematic Team Pursuit IV remains.

Precisely in this last section, we have recently seen how a new set of missions of our favorites, of which They ask us to play in friendlies. This is called Vanguardists Cup in honor of the “tournament” we will have to play, and we will only have to worry about win matches as soon as possible.

Avant-garde Cup objectives

In this type of objectives, although The missions do not have any requirements, the friendly room usually has them. However, in this specific case, the only condition What they give us so that our equipment is valid is that we use, maximum 1 player on loanso we can use our main template.

Once we access these matches, of which we can dispute 4 a daywe will have to achieve the following goals, which will give us these awards:

Play 1. As reward They will give us a 1 unique player pack 75+.Win 2. As reward They will give us a unique gold 2 player pack.Win 4. As reward they will give us 1.500 experience points for the season pass.Win 6. As reward They will give us a 2 unique player pack 81+.Win 8. As reward They will give us a 1 player pack 84+.Win 9. As reward they will give us 1.500 experience points for the season pass.Win 10. As reward They will give us a Player choice 80+.

By completing all these missions we will achieve, as group reward, an envelope of top gold footballers, which is made up of 12 gold players, 6 of them unique. In addition to all the footballers that we are going to achieve, we have to take into account the boost of experience that will mean for the Season Pass, helping a lot to those users who have not yet reached the level 40 choice.

For all this, For us we have to complete these objectives no matter what. Personally, we find them quite fun and, furthermore, they will mean a plus for our club in every wayso we have to take advantage of them.

