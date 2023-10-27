Like every week, a new set of Thematic Team Pursuit missions is now available which is good for us to continue getting players.

In a few hours the Trailblazers’ second squad will disappear from the envelopes and EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team to make way for the Centurions, of which almost everything has been leaked. We already know many normal players and Icons, the player who will arrive in objectives (who can be very top) and we even already know which gold players and which Icon cards will arrive in the first team that will be included today.

However, we still have enough avant-garde content. In Evolutions We have a new one for forwards that costs 50,000 coins and another that is free and improves the center backs; in the Staff Challenges A very cheap SBC stands out that rewards us with a big buck and in the Goals We have cutting-edge Cup missions.

Besides, in this last sectionwas added a couple of days ago fifth installment of a set of missions that we have already become accustomed to seeing. We are referring to the Theme Team Pursuit Vwhich one more week gives us the option of get a good handful of packs for a few games.

How to complete the Thematic Team Pursuit V objective group

For another week, this set is made up of 6 different missions. Furthermore, the operation continues as usual and The rewards are very similar.. We will need prepare new thematic equipment and, to know exactly what cards we need, we leave you what we should do and the prize for each individual objective.

Win 3 games with 5 LaLiga players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur), Rivals or UT Champions. As reward we will get a gold players envelope.Win 3 matches with 5 Arab League players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur), Rivals or UT Champions. As reward we will get a single player 75+.Win 3 games with 5 Belgian League players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur), Rivals or UT Champions. As reward we will get a single player 75+.Win 3 matches with 5 players in the French women’s league in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur), Rivals or UT Champions. As reward we will get a small envelope of electro players.Win 3 matches with 5 silver players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur), Rivals or UT Champions. As reward we will get a 2 unique player pack 78+.

For completing all these sections we will receive a 5-player unique gold pack with 80+ rating and 2,000 experience points for the season pass, which, if we have not already completed, we must be very close to reaching level 40. To reach this final reward, we recommend that you group the objectives to play only 6 matchesalthough we have to do it in Squad Battles, because there is nothing faster.

Furthermore, thanks to the reduction of time in this way, we will have completed everything in less than an hour. Taking this shortcut into account, we believe that the effort we make to complete it is justified with the envelopes we received. Of course, if we don’t need the experience, we wouldn’t consider it a mandatory quest set either.

