Finally we have available the primera plantilla de los Centuriones in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. This new promotional equipment has arrived with more content to all sections of the game mode which has been added to what still remains of the Vanguardists. In the Staff Challenges We have a special Ødegaard along with a very cheap SBC that rewards us with a big buck and in the Goals one has been added very interesting free letter to the Theme Team Pursuit V set.

However, as is logical, the new players that are available in packs are occupying all the spotlights. If this is already normal, the great average level of these items further justifies that all users are reviewing their statistics and already planning how to include them in your teams. Next, we show you the template along with a analysis of your players.

This is team 1 of the Centurions

Starting with the Iconsthe first one that stands out is without a doubt Gullit. The vast majority of users will not get to try it, but It is not necessary to use this card to know that he has to be one of the best footballers of the game. The only but that we can take away is that your PlayStyle+ could be more useful.

Something similar happens with Jairzinhoonly in this case, In addition to incredible statistics, the Golden Playstyle does accompany. The Brazilian’s emergence into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team was brutal with his SBC and although This card is much more unattainable, its performance will be much higher. Among the rest of the Icons all are one step belowalthough it is true that The worst is without a doubt Gattuso. So much Smith como Rooney y Koeman They are cards that we could easily attach to our templates.

We now move on to the normal players and we skip Popp to look directly at Geyoro. The midfielder’s base card already seems to us one of the heaviest in the gameso with this attribute improvement we can be sure that With it we ensure a real octopus in the middle.

After the French we have Pedri, it’s not bad although we miss a little more shooting, now Rashford, this one deserves all our attention. English still has the 3 stars bad leg as great buthowever, His attributes have improved tremendously. It is worth highlighting his shot, which has risen 5 points to overcome the barrier of 90.

Although it is difficult to maintain Rashford’s level, Tomori and Mendy hold up well. The center has only grown 1 point in overall rating and the truth is that the most important attributes have barely received an upgrade. Still, he remains one of the more players to take into account when we create a top template.

For its part, The left back has improved a lot. To its already incredible standard performance we must add a +3 pace, defense and physicality that give it a great leap in quality. Among the rest of the letters, Simon is only worth talking about for his dribbling and pace.although his shot is nothing out of this world and he no longer has the 5 stars for bad leg that he achieved in his day.

