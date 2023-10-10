English can be completed until December 8, so there is plenty of time to hand out templates little by little.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to advance in its progress with the second RTTK team active in envelopes, and the leak of some footballers from the new promotion, becoming the great claim of the title along with all content that continues to be added. In the objectives section we have the quest sets from Darmian RTTK and the RTTK Cup.

On the other hand, in the section of SBCs, two improvements were added yesterday, and one of them is the worst SBC so far in the game. Even so, we have other challenges quite interesting playersas Diego Carlos RTTK o Beckhamthe first Icon available in this form this year.

Precisely in this article we are going to talk about the English footballer, who It has sparked a lot of controversy due to its price. Other years we have tested special versions of this player and It has always seemed like a very underrated card to us., so it’s interesting to have it at your fingertips so soon. As always, we have put its performance to the test to bring you a complete review and advise you whether to complete your SBC or not.

Review de Beckham

As we have already said, the Squad Challenge of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player among others has created a lot of stir due to the price it reaches. We have to deliver 10 templates to complete the midfielder, which It is equivalent to about 445,000 coins on any platformand that at a time when stockings are not expensive at all.

Although statistically this price could be coherent, The great failure of the Englishman is his 3 stars of filigree and bad leg, which greatly reduce its potential. As for the rest of the features, it has high/high in their work rates, which is perfect for his ideal position, that of MC; His body style is big enough to make him strong, but not big enough to make him clumsy; and his PlayStyle+ Set piece and the another 6 silver They add a huge plus.

However, this is all on paper, so it is key test your performance. As always, to analyze the player in more depth, we leave you the contrast of each statistic with what it contributes on the playing field.

Rhythm

With 80 pace Beckham is a player fast, but nothing extraordinary either. For an MC that figure is notable and the Englishman represents it perfectly on the pitchbut we want to clarify that with 77 acceleration and 82 speed It doesn’t stand out in this sense.

Number

Here we are going to speak wonders about this Icon. Their 80 completion seems like a lot moreespecially shooting from long distances thanks to its 94 long shot. Furthermore, with 86 shot power We will notice that his throws reach a lot of speed.

Without a doubt, although the statistics are not so brutal, equals the shooting of cards as top as De Bruyne’swhich speaks highly of Beckham.

pass

It is another of the strong points of English. All its attributes exceed a rating of 90the highest being centers (95) y effect (95)this last statistic also contributes a lot to his shot, giving him more curvature to make impossible parabolas.

Furthermore, we cannot stop talking about their 94 fault accuracywhich together with his PlayStyle+ Set piece make him the all-play pitcher. This factor is differential in its competition with other cardsgiving it an extra touch that such expensive players should always have.

Finally, it should be noted that both in his shot and in his pass, his 3 bad legs don’t seem so bad. In fact, in most situations it seems that you have more like 4 stars.

Regattas

As we have mentioned before, although his dribbling is not wonderful, it is not disastrous either. Their 76 agility is the statistic that takes the most tollbecause later with 81 balance, 90 reactions and 91 composure He doesn’t move too badly, but it is true that he has nothing to do with Bruno Fernandes RTTK style players.

Still, her big pass helps her solve many situations in which, due to its agility, it cannot turn around properlyallowing him to make great movements of the ball even if it is not as well profiled as possible.

Of course, the absence of 4 skills is devastating for a letter that has so many offensive arguments.

Defending

Although this is not its main virtueto play in the midfield you have to ask for minimums that the English fulfills in spades. His stats are not very high, but they are all around 70and that together with his high defensive work rate It makes him contribute what we can expect from him.

Physicist

It is another of the statistics that have surprised us the most about Beckham. We all remember him for his quality and his ability to score from free kicks and move the ball long, but this version of the Englishman gives a very good level in the physical aspect.

Their 90 resistance are incredible, allowing him to go to his maximum throughout the game, and his 75 strength and 75 aggression seem much better thanks to his body style, which makes him look taller than 1´82 that really make up your stature.

Is Beckham’s SBC worth it?

The big problem with this Beckham card is its stars with bad legs and filigrees. The player as such has a great performance and his ability to shoot all set pieces is a huge plus that can make us win games, but at the moment when we have to look for dribbling as a resource this icon is falling apart.

With 1 more star from these two areas, be careful because It is possible that some future Evolutions will allow us to do sothis player would be highly recommended, but not as it is now. There are other options, which are also transferable, and which They can offer us similar benefits, such as Bruno Fernandes RTTK. There are also much cheaper ones that can perform the same function as English, although one level below, like Kevin De Bruyne.

Having that variety We believe that spending more than 400,000 coins on a non-transferable card is a very expensive investment in something that is not worth it. If Beckham was your idol at some point, you should know that It has very strong points that you can exploitbut in general there are better options for spending such high budgets, so we cannot recommend this player.

