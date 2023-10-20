EA Sports FC 24 and its Ultimate Team mode continue to be the most played both on Nintendo Switch and in the game itself on different platforms. It is not surprising, since in past installments of the FIFA saga, UT was the game mode most played and loved by fans.

Well, it seems that we bring news about it, and They mainly concern Cristiano Ronaldosince a supposed mythical and unique Trailblazers card has been leaked, which many players certainly want to collect.

The information has been shared through the social network “X” (formerly Twitter), which is usually the main focus of leaks regarding the new Electronic Arts game, EA Sports FC 24. The complete analysis video of which we leave you below , so you don’t miss anything.

If you want to follow all the roof What we have done to the title, we invite you to take a look at our website.

Via