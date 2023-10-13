The complete compendium of footballers that you will be able to get thanks to the Trailblazers event, and the most outstanding playing styles that you should take into account.

We have already had a few events that have been available in EA Sports FC 24 since the first days of product availability, and today, Friday, one of those new events has just been released that you should keep an eye on, because they will allow us to obtain a series of really interesting cards.

We talk about the Trailblazers event for EA Sports FC 24a new promotion aimed at Ultimate Teamwhich offers new cards of footballers who have started their season quite well and who have a rating improvement and also an additional playing style that will make them much more interesting.

We already know the complete compendium of footballers from the Trailblazers event, cards that can appear in the envelopes, and we are going to tell you exactly what this promotion consists of.

They are unique cards and, by having an improved play style, they will allow us to make a multitude of really powerful teams in Ultimate Team.

EA Sports FC 24 Trailblazers: what it consists of Vanguardists for Ultimate Team, promo players and everything you need to know

As we said, these cards are from footballers who have started the season quite well in their clubs and we have outstanding footballers, a few from the Spanish league.

Event date

It is now available and will be until next October 20 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time.

First Trailblazers team (Vanguardistas)

The first team includes stars such as Mbappé, Salah, Griezmann, Rubén Días and Bellingham, among others.

And on the other hand, all these cards have extra playing styles, and we want to highlight exactly the following:

Mbappé goes from a “quick step” to a “shoe strike” style of play. Hansen who goes from a “trilero” style of play to a “quality” one. Griezmann who goes from “with quality” to “Trivela”. Bellingham going from “ruthless” playing style to “skillful dribbling.”

So, with these modifications we will have more parameters to alter the cards and to have cards of the same footballer with many options.

EA Sports has also revealed the top 100 with the best players in the title, as well as a ranking with the 24 best men and women players in the world. If you are curious, here you can see a top with the best players in the Spanish F League.

Do you feel like EA Sports FC 24? To liven up the wait a little, you can take a look at these articles: All the technical improvements of the game compared to FIFA 23, Mason Greenwood returns after his absence in the previous FIFA, or What you should know about the Web App and Companion App .