A new objective for the “Basics” option in EA Sports FC 24 allows us to get a new Ultimate Team legenda completely special version of one of the players most loved by the community and that everyone loves.

The first step is to know that in the SBCs we have some envelopes that can be very important for our progress in the game. These envelopes will reward us with players necessary to nourish our squad. These players are called “foundations.” They are present in the objectives section where we can find a group of unique missions.

Over the past weekend, new missions were added as part of a set to get Mislav Orsic, a Croatian footballer who is a real trend and who made FIFA 20 fans fall in love with him a few years ago. This is how you can get it in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team by following a few steps and obtaining 4 previous rewards:

Assist on 5 goals with a player from the Trendyol Super League en Squad Battles o Rivals: Samu Sáiz “Foundations.”

Score 8 goals with a player from the Trendyol Super League en Squad Battles y Rivals: Over premium gold.

Play up to 8 games with 2 Trendyol Süper Lig players in the starting 11 en Squad Battles o Rivals: Ceccherini “Foundations.”

Win 5 games with 2 Trendyol Süper Lig players in the starting 11 en Squad Battles o Rivals.: 2 Unique Player Pack +78.

When we have all this completed we will get Orsic, who has a average of 84 and acceptable stats to start building our squad in UT.