EA Sports FC 24 is one of the titles that is giving the most people to talk about in the Nintendo Switch community, and also in the rest of platforms. And the successor to the FIFA games has landed successfully on many consoles and in millions of homes.

As is usually the case in this type of game, Electronic Arts usually allocates a large part of its resources and support to online game modes and to the reward system (envelopes, bonuses and others). That is why we invite you to take a look at the latest improvement that could change the envelope system forever.

Is getting more envelopes currently possible?

At this time, there is no way to get a higher volume of envelopes in EA Sports than what is stipulated in offers and options within the game. However, we can resort to challenges such as “improving centurion creation”. If we complete the following objectives we will obtain more envelopes and rewards in the game:

Completing the SBC will require us to spend a total of 1,100 gold items, an amount that not everyone can afford.

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Challenge Global Reward: About Jumbo from Unique Soccer Players.

Reward for completing the SBC a total of 10 times: Premium Jumbo Gold Envelope.

Reward for completing the SBC a total of 20 times: Premium Jumbo Gold Envelope.

Reward for completing the SBC a total of 30 times: Premium Jumbo Gold Envelope.

Reward for completing the SBC a total of 40 times: Unique Electro Footballers Cover.

Reward for completing the SBC a total of 50 times: Unique Electro Footballers Cover.

Reward for completing the SBC a total of 60 times: Unique Electro Footballers Cover.

Reward for completing the SBC a total of 70 times: Pack of 3 unique Gold footballers 83+.

Reward for completing the SBC a total of 80 times: Pack of 3 unique Gold footballers 83+.

Reward for completing the SBC a total of 90 times: Pack of 2 unique Gold footballers 84+

Reward for performing the SBC a total of 100 times: Pack of 10 unique Gold footballers 80+

*All rewards are non-transferable*

– Deadline to complete EA Sports FC 24 event objectives: Monday, November 27, 2023.

