EA Sports FC 24 is the first installment of the renewed EA Sports football franchise and although it is based largely on the basis that we have known in recent years of FIFA, the development team took some liberties to make changes. One of them was very popular and criticized, and recently the development team explained the reasons for their decision.

Why did the match intros change in EA Sports FC 24?

According to a publication by José Carrasco, football video game enthusiast and specialist on Twitter | X, EA sent a statement to fans explaining the reason why there were modifications to the video sequences prior to the matches. What happens is that until FIFA 23 they opted for a style coming from TV broadcasts with the teams entering the field accompanied by the presentation of lineups and formations and even national anthems or the tournaments in play.

However, in EA Sports FC 24 this changed, at least in the PS5, Xbox Series to the stadium, sequences in locker rooms, going through the tunnel, and so on, going straight to the action on the field. This was not well received by some fans, especially those who play Career Mode and this was the response they received from EA;

➡️EA’s official explanation for the elimination of match cinematics It seems that if the massive negative feedback continues, they may consider adding them again pic.twitter.com/kVv2k1jWwC — José Carrasco (@carrasco1live) October 16, 2023

According to EA, user data showed that in previous editions players preferred to skip most of the pre-match video sequences, hence the decision was made to modify them by offering something different and taking the opportunity to integrate new features into that pulled apart.

The EA Sports FC era has just begun but in recent days EA stated that they would be willing to work with FIFA again if an agreement is reached. It should be remembered that the video game company and the soccer federation broke off relations when it was time to renew the contract, but FIFA asked for very large sums of money and the gaming company stepped aside.

