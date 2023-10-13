EA Sports FC 24 has been a great launch success. Although it has not had the numbers that FIFA 23 scored in its premiere, this installment that completely moves away from the license with FIFA, has managed to adapt very well to Nintendo Switch. One of the most interesting aspects of this installment, as usual, has been the Ultimate Team mode. And within this mode we have the so-called Evolution. A process that allows us to improve and evolve cards and their various statistics.

With the aim of creating the most maximized and powerful template that we can use against other players. Our task in Evolution will be to find certain cards that allow us to achieve more rhythm, shooting, passing, dribbling statistics and much more. Below we will tell you some perfect players for Ultimate Team Evolution today.

Brahim Diaz

The Real Madrid footballer is one of those options that has both its positive and negative factors. He has a total of 4 stars in terms of tricks and dribbling, while he has the maximum stats on the bad leg. Another of the most used options for Evolution at the moment. Its price is around 50,000 coins to get it directly.

Lucas Vazquez

This footballer is one of the best known on the list, he belongs to Real Madrid and provides us with great insurance both in defense on the wing and excelling in lateral attack. His defense is decisive and he has great control in the center of the field, so he is a sure thing in the team. He has 4 stars both in dribbling and when using his bad leg.

Pulisic

This winger has great offensive potential. His versatility makes him one of the best options to enter the wing and retreat in defense when necessary. We also have to add that it has a total of 4/5 stars in filigrees and dribbling. His shot is still somewhat weak compared to the rest of the statistics.

Malcom

This footballer is a perfect example of what we need for EA Sports FC 24’s Evolution mode. He is one of the most powerful players currently to go down the wing, although he has 3-star statistics on the bad leg. He is a player who synergizes very well with Neymar, and is a good option to use in Evolution.

Jessica Silva

The striker is another of the juiciest options to stand out in attack currently in UT de EA Sports FC 24. It has a total of 5 stars for filigree and a 4 for bad leg, Therefore, he has great versatility and will also be able to perform perfectly in almost any offensive position. She is another of Evolution’s gems that is worth having on our team.

Other important players

Laurienté Politano Lukébakio Athenea Chanda Becho Kubo