EA Sports FC 24 is currently the most installed and purchased sports game of the moment. After the list of the most important and strongest clubs in the game, we We bring a list with the best selections that we currently have in the successor to FIFA 23.

Spain: 84 average rating.

England: 84 average rating.

Portugal: 84 average rating.

Germany: 83 average rating.

Argentina: 83 average rating.

France: 83 average rating.

Countries Low: 82 average rating.

Belgium: 82 average rating.

Uruguay: 81 average rating.

Brazil: 80 average rating.

As is usual in titles that drink and much of this style of game, they will continually go new updates emerging that will change both players and teams and selections completely. Don’t miss every pill of information with us. Furthermore, EA Sports FC 24 stands out in that it is a game that has its own style (no Legacy versions). Electronic Arts has taken it seriously about creating a version up to par