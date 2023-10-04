EA Sports FC 24 has been a bestseller since It was launched on the market on September 29. Having some problems and a slight drop compared to FIFA 23, it is a fact that this installment has come out much more polished and complete in terms of content on Nintendo Switch.

In today’s note we bring you an updated list of the best clubs that we can currently find in EA Sports FC 24, the new thing from Electronic Arts. These lists usually change over time, but today things would remain as follows:

Manchester City Real Madrid Bayern Munich Barcelona Liverpool PSG Atletico Madrid Inter Arsenal Manchester United Borussia Dortmund Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Napoli Sevilla Aston Villa Chelsea RB Leipzig Bayern Leverkusen Roma

EA Sports FC 24 on Nintendo Switch has greatly improved its predecessor, giving us more stability, performance and all the game modes we expect from a game of this style (no Legacy versions). Electronic Arts has dedicated time and resources in creating a version worthy of what the Nintendera community deserves. We also leave you our complete coverage on EA Sports FC 24 in the following link.