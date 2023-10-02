Also this year “FIFA”, henceforth called EA Sports FChas been published and is rapidly climbing the charts on every platform: EA has chosen to publish the title on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and many other devices, but what differences are there between the different versions?

Now that the Legacy Edition has been officially superseded, EA football games differ from console to console only in terms of graphics: a video by ElAnalistaDeBits shows us the differences between PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Let’s start from differences in resolution: On PS5, the game runs at an impressive 60fps at 2160p. On PS4, obviously, we have a slightly less powerful version: 60fps but for “only” 1080p. On Switch we have differences between the docked and portable versions: on the first 30fps for 1080p, on the second 30fps but for 720p.

The physics also changes depending on the game versions, as the PS5 version is the only one of the 3 to have theHypermotion Technology: Facial expressions and the movement of fabrics and hair appear much more realistic.

Details such as the grass, the overall brightness, the movement of the ball relative to the player’s touch and the player’s own movements are rendered much more realistic in the next gen console version, as was logical to expect.

We remind you that EA Sports FC 24 is finally available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series