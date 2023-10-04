Cheats for Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24: the best Premier League team that you can make with cheap players, for less than 50K coins in total.

If you are trying to create the best team in Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24 but you don’t have many coins, you can make a very competitive team for few coins, less than 50,000 coins.

If you need cheats for EA Sports FC 24 in these early days, keep an eye on this team. After having seen the best cheap team in LaLiga, the best cheap teams for up to 10,000 coins or 10 very cheap players for less than 10K, we are now going to focus on the Premier League.

If you are an English football fan and you want your team to be made up only of players from Premier teams, these are the players you should sign for your Ultimate Team.

Best Premier League team for less than 50K coins

This is the 11-player 4-4-2 Premier League lineup you can get cheap right now.

Naturally, depending on the performance of the players and the commercial flow in the FIFA player market (sorry, EA FC) their prices could vary. Our recommendation is:

Forwards:

Danjuma (82) – Everton Jackson (78) – Chelsea

Midfielders:

Mitoma (80) – Brighton Ansu Fati (78) – Brighton Gallagher (78) – Chelsea Bailey (78) – Aston Vila

Defenses:

Álex Moreno (80) – Aston Villa Konate (81) – Liverpool Gvardiol (82) – Manchester City Willock (76) – Newcastle United

Goalie:

Pope (84) – Newcastle United

