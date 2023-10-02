We already knew its FPS and resolution and the first gameplay on Nintendo Switch surprised us. And now we bring you more interesting news for those of you who are waiting for this game for the hybrid console. We receive details of EA Sports FC 24the FIFA replacement that will debut on the hybrid console in the future.

EA Sports FC 24

It was confirmed that at its premiere it did not surpass Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best-selling physical release of 2023 and that it debuted in first place in the top weekly sales in the United Kingdom. Now we have more details from this country:

EA Sports FC 24 has reached first place in physical sales in the UK following its full release on September 29, 2023. However, total physical sales for FC 24 are down 30% compared to FIFA 23, according to Chris Dring from GameIndustry.biz. The Switch version is the only platform to see a slight improvement in sales compared to the previous title, possibly due to the absence of the ‘Legacy’ approach that plagued previous games on the console since 2019. The sales breakdown By platform for the launch of FC 24 it is: PS5 with 53%, Xbox Series X/S with 20%, PS4 with 17% and Switch with 9%. Mortal Kombat 1 has achieved second place in sales this week after its debut in first place. In this case, the sales breakdown by platform is: PS5 with 80%, Xbox Series X/S with 14% and Switch with 5%.

The game has already been compared with FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch to see the graphic evolution between the two deliveries. Remember that recently we also received a comparison with other consoles and a gameplay from our YouTube channel. Remember that EA Sports has already released the initial trailer for its next title, EA Sports FC 24, which replaces FIFA. However, the full announcement was shared somewhat later, confirming the Nintendo Switch edition and release date. September 29, 2023. He then confirmed the download size on the hybrid console, confusing fans a bit.

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, if you are interested in the game, you can check all the news about Ultimate Team and the first Ratings or all the Leagues of this successor to FIFA. We read you in the comments!

