One more week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 remains in first position, just like the week of its debut. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:

All games in the console eShop:

EA Sports FC 24

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Minecraft

Inside

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Stardew Valley

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Among Us

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fae Farm

Paleo Pines

Mario Party Superstars

Mineko’s Night Market

Overcooked!: Special Edition

Eastward

Nintendo Switch Sports

Detective Pikachu Returns

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Limbo

Untitled Goose Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pikmin 4

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Overcooked! 2

Gang Beasts

Pokémon Violet

Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault

Hole io

Red Dead Redemption

Only digital games from the Nintendo Switch eShop:

Inside

Stardew Valley

Among Us

Eastward

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Limbo

Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault

Sea of Stars

Trombone Champ

Blasphemous

Slime Rancher

Subnautica

Ori and the Blind Forest

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

Hollow Knight

Stick Fight: The Game

Vampire Survivors

The Game of Life 2

Terraria

Wargroove 2

The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

Farm Land

Divinity: Original Sin II

Construction Machine Simulator 2023

Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator

Sprout Valley

Real Boxing 2

Storyteller

ibb & obb

Kanjozoku Game

What do you think of these Nintendo Switch games? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

