One more week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 remains in first position, just like the week of its debut. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:
All games in the console eShop:
EA Sports FC 24
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft
Inside
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Stardew Valley
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Among Us
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Fae Farm
Paleo Pines
Mario Party Superstars
Mineko’s Night Market
Overcooked!: Special Edition
Eastward
Nintendo Switch Sports
Detective Pikachu Returns
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Limbo
Untitled Goose Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pikmin 4
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Overcooked! 2
Gang Beasts
Pokémon Violet
Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
Hole io
Red Dead Redemption
Only digital games from the Nintendo Switch eShop:
Inside
Stardew Valley
Among Us
Eastward
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Limbo
Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
Sea of Stars
Trombone Champ
Blasphemous
Slime Rancher
Subnautica
Ori and the Blind Forest
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
Hollow Knight
Stick Fight: The Game
Vampire Survivors
The Game of Life 2
Terraria
Wargroove 2
The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
Farm Land
Divinity: Original Sin II
Construction Machine Simulator 2023
Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator
Sprout Valley
Real Boxing 2
Storyteller
ibb & obb
Kanjozoku Game
