Like every week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 remains in first position, just like the week of its debut. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:
All games in the console eShop:
EA Sports FC 24
Sword Art Online Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
Hades
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Airjet Fighter Sky Dominators
Cars 3: Hacia la victoria
Arise
Bastion
Stardew Valley
Metal Slug 5
Among Us
Construction Machine Simulator
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
Just Dance 2023 Edition
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Spiritfarer
Tools Up!
LEGO Worlds
Limbo
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Don’t Starve Together
Rubber Bandits
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Blasphemous II
Minecraft
Broken Sword 5
Kanjozoku Game
No Man’s Sky
Speediest
Subnautica
Only digital games from the Nintendo Switch eShop:
Airjet Fighter Sky Dominators
Arise
Bastion
Metal Slug 5
Among Us
Construction Machine Simulator
Tools Up!
Limbo
Don’t Starve Together
Rubber Bandits
Broken Sword 5
Kanjozoku Game
Speediest
Subnautica
Storyteller
Transistor
Amnesia Collection
Super Meat Boy Forever
Sea of Stars
Dex
Enter the Gungeon
The Hong Kong Massacre
Inside
MotoGP 21
Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
Pikuniku
Real Boxing 2
Blazing Beaks
Stick Fight
Puzzle Bobble 2
What do you think of these Nintendo Switch games? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!
