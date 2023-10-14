Like every week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 remains in first position, just like the week of its debut. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:

All games in the console eShop:

EA Sports FC 24

Sword Art Online Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition

Hades

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Airjet Fighter Sky Dominators

Cars 3: Hacia la victoria

Arise

Bastion

Stardew Valley

Metal Slug 5

Among Us

Construction Machine Simulator

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Spiritfarer

Tools Up!

LEGO Worlds

Limbo

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Don’t Starve Together

Rubber Bandits

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Blasphemous II

Minecraft

Broken Sword 5

Kanjozoku Game

No Man’s Sky

Speediest

Subnautica

Only digital games from the Nintendo Switch eShop:

Airjet Fighter Sky Dominators

Arise

Bastion

Metal Slug 5

Among Us

Construction Machine Simulator

Tools Up!

Limbo

Don’t Starve Together

Rubber Bandits

Broken Sword 5

Kanjozoku Game

Speediest

Subnautica

Storyteller

Transistor

Amnesia Collection

Super Meat Boy Forever

Sea of Stars

Dex

Enter the Gungeon

The Hong Kong Massacre

Inside

MotoGP 21

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

Pikuniku

Real Boxing 2

Blazing Beaks

Stick Fight

Puzzle Bobble 2

