We already knew its FPS and resolution a while ago and the first gameplay on Nintendo Switch surprised us. And now we bring you more interesting news for those of you who like this game on the hybrid console. We receive details of EA Sports FC 24, the FIFA replacement that we already have available.

It was confirmed that at its premiere it did not surpass Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best-selling physical release of 2023 and that it debuted in first place in the top weekly sales in the United Kingdom, as well as that it sold 30% less than the last FIFA . Following this sales data, it now appears that a new patch has been released, update 4. Includes the following:

Ultimate Team:

Added option to activate/deactivate the Evolutions Indicator. Bug fixes in the display and functions of items and rewards.

Gameplay:

Changes in the accuracy of shots and crosses. Corrections in the behavior of the ball and the players.

Career Mode:

Bug fixes in the interface, objectives and exploration reports.

Clubs:

Corrections in the display of accessories and goalkeeper attributes. Improvements to the appearance editing of AI companions.

TIME:

Bug fixes in game modes and facial appearance.

General, Audio y Visual:

Updates to scenes, UI elements, crowds, animations and audio. Corrections in control settings and interface elements.

You have the full patch notes here.

You already know that the game was compared to FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch to see the graphic evolution between the two installments. Remember that recently we also received a comparison with other consoles and a gameplay from our YouTube channel. Remember that EA Sports has already released the initial trailer for its next title, EA Sports FC 24, which replaces FIFA. However, the full announcement was shared somewhat later, confirming the Nintendo Switch edition and release date. September 29, 2023. He then confirmed the download size on the hybrid console, confusing fans a bit.

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, if you are interested in the game, you can check all the news about Ultimate Team and the first Ratings or all the Leagues of this successor to FIFA. We read you in the comments!

