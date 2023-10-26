EA Sports FC 24 is the first installment of the renewed soccer franchise after the break with FIFA and the results have been excellent since the rise of the IP did not stop despite the name change and adjustments in concept, surpassing the delivery of the last year. Now, it’s time to see more relevant data that accounts for the overwhelming success worldwide.

Who is the best scorer in EA Sports FC 24?

Through a press release, EA Sports presented an assessment of what has happened with EA Sports FC 24 in its first 24 days on the market. At the beginning, it is revealed that there are already 4.1 billion goals that have been scored in all its game modes. In that sense, the Top 5 scorers of EA Sports FCv 24 is led by Darwin Núñez, a Uruguayan striker for Liverpool FC who until now is the most lethal player in the Electronic Arts video game. In this regard, these are the 5 best scorers of EA Sports FC 24:

Darwin Nuñez – Liverpool Ansu Fati – Brighton Erling Haaland – Manchester City Timo Werner – RB Leipzig Randal Kolo Muani – PSG

Real Madrid is the most popular in EA Sports FC 24

On the other hand, the most loved – hated team in EA Sports FC 24 seems to be Real Madrid because its name is in the Top matchups, meaning that millions of players are selecting the best soccer club of the century as a team or rival. XX and the king of the UEFA Champions League, hence the most played duels are: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and Bayern München vs. Real Madrid and Bayern München vs. Real Madrid.

Finally, EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode has defined the players most sought after by users to integrate into their teams. In that sense, the footballer that everyone wants is Kylian Mbappé, star of France, followed by the Mexican Jesús Corona, then comes the defender Alphonso Davies who plays for Canada, leaving the last 2 places for the new jewel of England, Jude Bellingham, and Alejandro Garnacho from Argentina.

