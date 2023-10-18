EA Sports FC 24 releases a new batch of Evolutions so it is time to consider what the best options may be in order to enhance our team of players at UT.

If you want to boost your Ultimate Team team in EA Sports FC 24the first thing you should learn is to apply the best possible options within the new Evolutions that the game periodically proposes to us.

In this case, a second round of Evolutions has landed in EA Sports FC 24 and now it’s time to see who they are and which players match best with what they propose. Here we leave you a small list of names:

EA Sports FC 24: players you should improve with the second batch of Evolutions

Extreme with rhythm

This new Evolution that requires 50,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points allows us to improve to an ED that adds two play styles and reinforcements in offensive attributes. What are the best options?

Politano – Napoli FC – 81 rating Lucas Vasquez – Real Madrid – 81 rating Malcom – ROSHN – 80 rating Pulisic – AC Milan – 79 rating Jéssica Silva – Benfica – 78 rating

Lumberjack extreme

This Evolution improves a full-back with a new style of play and adds greater defensive performance and more effective attributes in this regard. These are the best assets to use in this new improvement:

Weah – Juventus – 74 valuation Yedlin – Inter Miami – 70 valuation Vitinho – Burnley FC – 71 valuation

You can also take a look at the 24 best LaLiga players according to their averages or ratings in EA Sports FC 24. Remember that the game is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC y Nintendo Switch.