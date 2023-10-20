EA Sports FC 24 is leaving us with many features and moments that confirm it as the best sports and soccer game of the moment in the entertainment industry. And as is usually the case with Electronic Arts games, they are subject to continuous updates and improvements, which can allow us to add a huge number of tasks, objectives and features that will allow us to continue progressing in our game and in the Ultimate Team mode.

How to get more experience

Thanks to the constant updates we have in EA Sports FC 24, we can gather a large amount of experience that It will help us to obtain envelopes, improve cards and continue obtaining rewards and unique bonuses per season. So much so that, thanks to the new UT objectives that we have in the game, we can get more than 1000 XP. The only thing is that to get this experience we will have to complete a greater number of challenges and some of them are not easy at all.

We can combine challenges to try to advance more quickly in the achievement of our objectives. Likewise, it will not be enough for us to achieve individual objectives, we will also have to trust other players and our team to achieve the full potential that the new tasks bring us.

List of new objectives for UT in EA Sports FC 24

Ea Sports FC 24 is full of achievements, and also objectives and goals that we can consider achieving. In fact, we can structure the contents in the final reward; Date of Expiry; EFL Championship; MLS; first acquisition and many others that we will explain to you below:

For the final reward we will have an envelope of 5 unique gold footballers with an average greater than 80 points. We will also get the long-awaited 1000 Experience points. The event and these unique objectives have a scheduled end date on November 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in Spain.

These are the goals and rewards by league:

MLS: We will have to win a total of 3 matches in Squad Battles, Rivals or UT Champions. The difficulty that we will have to select as a minimum is amateur.

EFL Championship: The requirement is the same as in the MLS, but we will have to make up our squad with at least 5 players from this league. As rewards we will get a unique player pack with an average greater than 75.

Bundesliga: The German league offers us many rewards, one of them being a small envelope of electro football players that we will not be able to transfer. The requirement to achieve this would be to complete the same challenges as the previous leagues, but with 5 footballers from the German league in our initial squad.

1st Acquisition: The objectives are the same as in the rest of the leagues, but we will have to have at least 5 first-time players in the initial squad. As a reward we will get an envelope with two unique gold footballers, with an average of over 78.