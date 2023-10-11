EA Sports FC 24, has the “successor” to all intents and purposes of the historic FIFA football saga succeeded in preserving the large amount of sales of its predecessors despite the change of image? The answer is definitely positive.

Reporting to us the mind-boggling numbers of this first week of EA Sports FC 24 (both on PC/console and on Mobile) was Cam Weberpresident of EA Sports, interviewed by GameIndustry.

“As well as welcoming millions of long-standing players, new players to FC 24 have increased by almost 20% year-on-year, demonstrating the enthusiasm of football fans around the world who want to join the Club” “We’re building the largest soccer community in the world through EA Sports FC, and we’re just getting started.”

The official data is as follows: EA Sport FC 24 sold approx 11.8 million copieswhile EA Sports FC 24 Mobile has been downloaded by approximately 2.2 million people.

Truly exceptional results, these, if we think that the game arrived on the market on September 29th. We must also make an interesting observation on the quantity of Ultimate Editions sold: they would be around 7 million according to what the Financial Times reports.

Sales, despite the fact that in the very first days there almost seemed to have been a loss compared to FIFA 23, are not going badly at all: let’s prepare for a possible boom in purchases of the title around Christmas to definitively establish the success or failure of the game.