EA Sports FC 24 has enjoyed a fairly good general premiere. With its pluses and minuses, and some drops in sales (due to not having the FIFA name and its high price), the successor to FIFA is going strong and gives us a list of the players that more “Physical” they currently have.

Obviously this list of EA Sports FC 24 could be subject to change in the future, due to the continuous updates that Electronic Arts has liked to make in games of this style for years. Therefore, below we will provide you with the list so that you can see first-hand which players could be useful for your squad.

Thibaut Courtois: 90 physique.

Alisson: 90 physique.

Straw: 89 physique.

Christiane Endler: 89 physique.

Lena Oberdof: 89 physique.

Denzel Dumfries: 89 physique.

Geoffrey Kondogbia: 89 physique.

Erling Haaland: 88 physique.

Manuel Neuer: 88 physique.

Sebastian Coates: 88 physique.

Alexandra Popp: 88 physique.

Wout Weghorst: 88 physique.

Joseph Aidoo: 88 physique.

Joelinton: 88 physique.

Aleksander Mitrovic: 88 physique.

Danny de Wit: 88 physical.

Alexander Barboza: 88 physique.

Victor Wanyama: 88 physique.

Casemiro: 88 physique.

Lucy Bronze: 88 physique.

Obviously there are more players in EA Sports FC 24 with good physical statistics, this list it is indicative of the best players we currently find with this statistic. If you want to know more about EA Sports FC 24, we invite you to take a look at our complete coverage at this link.