Electronic Arts’ annual soccer franchise may have changed its name from FIFA a EA Sports FC 24 (find our Review here), although, as expected, it had a minimal impact on the sales of the game. According to the data relating to Weekly physical sales in the UK released by Gfkshared by Christopher Dring at GamesIndustry their Twitter, EA Sports FC 24 is the second biggest physical launch of the year in the UK, behind only The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and ahead of Hogwarts Legacy.

There are some caveats, however. Its physical launch sales they are down 30% compared to last year’s FIFA 23which, according to Dring, is in line with EA’s expectations of “short-term impact” on sales due to the aforementioned rebranding. On the other hand, the Nintendo Switch version of EA Sports FC 24 has seen a “slight” increase in initial physical sales compared to last year’s gamebeing an updated version of the title, unlike theand Legacy editions released for the Switch in previous years. Below is an overview of EA SPORTS FC 24 via the official website:

the most authentic football experience ever with HyperMotionV, Opta-optimized playing styles and an improved Frostbite engine that reinvents the movement, look and on-field performance of over 19,000 real men and women in every match. Playing styles go beyond attributes and overall ratings: assign players their signature skills to create your roster based on how they play on the pitch and your preferred style. Ultimate Team offers an inclusive experience: welcome women’s football and unlock unprecedented potential in squad building. Move to the sidelines with new Coach Career features, including the all-new Assist mode, or pave your way to glory in the Player Career with the help of the Player Agent feature.

Continue to follow us for more information.