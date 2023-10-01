We bring interesting content for all football lovers. If you have followed all the news of EA Sports FC 24 on our website, you know that this edition of the classic EA Sports football game was released last September 29th. As often happens on some occasions, we are not always sure of knowing if we will be able to enjoy a game on the same day it is released, but watch gameplay videos It usually helps a lot to decide, that’s where we come in, Nintendoin Game!

EA Sports FC 24: Is it worth it on Nintendo Switch? Find out with our gameplay

Our collaborator Leandro has made an extensive gameplay lasting almost 1 hourplaying several games, teaching the game modesand also commenting technically on some important aspects on Nintendo Switch. We strongly recommend that you watch it, since there is a lot of content that can be key when deciding. What better than to see with your own eyes everything that this title can offer.

If therefore, after Argentina against Germany, Spain and Italy and Mexico against France, in addition to commenting on many other sections, you still have doubts, you can always see the next one short.

EA Sports FC 24 has started his own party with very notable sales numbers in the eShop of Nintendo Switch. Now all that remains is to decide if you also want to play your game on this platform.

