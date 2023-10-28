The name change after the break with the FIFA did nothing to EA Sports FC 24 and the soccer franchise is experiencing greater success than in previous years. This is also noticeable in its online modes, in particular Ultimate Team. Since the launch, the game has been celebrating this new stage and now it is time to close the festivities with a great gift, one of the best and most lethal strikers in the world can be part of your team.

EA Sports FC 24 will reward Erling Haaland

According to the official accounts of EA Sports FC 24, all those players who play this year’s installment before November 1 and who are recognized by the game system as “Founders” will receive Erling Haaland’s cardscoring forward of the Manchester City. It should be noted that as it is a gift for a special reason, this version of Haaland has a rating of 87, a score lower than what he has under normal conditions within Ultimate Team, however he is a born goalscorer that anyone wants to have in their team. equipment plus… it’s free.

All eyes on The Viking. Play #FC24 by November 1 to become a Founder and get an exclusive @ErlingHaaland player item in Ultimate Team! https://t.co/mIA4sjxDZQ@beatsbydre pic.twitter.com/6QAl8aMuF1 — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) October 27, 2023

How do I get Erling Haaland for Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24?

As we noted previously, to obtain the Erling Haaland card in special edition for founders of EA Sports FC 24 you must log in to your EA Sports account within the game, once you enter, the system will notify you that you were chosen as a founder of the franchise and therefore you already have the Norwegian striker assured to be part of your team.

However, you should know that Erling Haaland will not immediately arrive in your lineup as EA Sports reported that the striker will be available to all founders starting December 10, so Christmas challenges will be the order of the day.

Now, Haaland will not arrive alone, because along with his card you will get some items and rewards, such as Beats Pro Viking headphones for the virtual version of the striker, an icon that identifies you as Founder, special evolution processes for your players, exclusive objectives which will give you additional XP, Home, Away, and Alternate Founder-themed uniforms, and a stadium.

