We show you how to change the commentators of the new EA Sports FC 24, both the available languages ​​and the critical comments of the matches.

EA Sports FC 24 is here, suppose the return to the playing field after FIFA 23 and we have many new things, especially in Spainthat we have received a change in commentators classics of a lifetime. The voices of Manolo Lama and Paco González are no longer available in this versionnow the commentators are Miguel Ángel Román and DjMaRiiO.

As we always have the option of lowering the volume on the commentators, or even change them if we want for those of other languages, we have several options. In this small guide we are also going to see how to disable or enable critical comments, somewhat hurtful if we are not very skilled at the controls. These are general settings for career mode, Ultimate Team, clubs and other modes.

How to change EA Sports FC 24 commentators

To begin, we are going to go to the main screen of the game, in the main menu. From there we have to select the game settings, it is the gear in the upper left corner. From here you have to follow a few steps through several menus.

On the first screen, after selecting the gear, go to “Settings”.After “Game settings” and then the tab “Audio”.In the first Match Sound section We will see the comment language setting. We will can change the language and even the commentary team in the English case.

By default it will come in Spanish if you are from Spain and playing for the first time, but we have a wide choice of languages ​​in the game.

Latin Spanish (Mexico)Brazilian PortugueseDutchFrenchGermanItalianJapanesePolishRussianArabicSimplified Chinese

How to turn off critical comments

In EA Sports FC 24 we have the option, as in previous installments, of disable critical commentssome comments that They can be somewhat hurtful if you miss a shot on goal.a penalty, basically a measure to not get too angry.

This option is found also in the audio tab of the game settingssomething below the comments. By default it is deactivated, but if you don’t like it you can activate it and these comments will be ignored.

