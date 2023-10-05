EA Sports FC 24 has introduced an important change to Ultimate Team. Adding women’s football to the most popular mode of the saga has been a decision that has not left anyone indifferent and EA Sports has been commenting on it.

The launch of EA Sports FC 24 has allowed us to enjoy a major change. Now women and men play together in Ultimate Team. For the first time you can assemble mixed teamswhich has generated debate among the community.

The fans are divided into those who see no problem and are satisfied with Electronic Arts’ decision and those who complain pointing out that this way the game loses realism (as if playing with Lautaro Martínez and Butragueño on the team was real…).

Either way, The controversy has been established with this novelty from EA Sports FC 24 and the company is aware that add women to Ultimate Team It was a bold and risky decision.

The developers have spoken out (via Dexerto). The game’s senior producer, Garreth Reeder, commented that it was a necessary change that fit perfectly with the new identity of the game: reaching all areas of the world.

Women’s football grows with EA Sports FC 24

From the beginning, it was important for us to think of Ultimate Team as a world, so let’s get back to that ‘world game’ theme. We knew it would be very powerful to have the ability to create your Ultimate Team in any league, genre, or anything else you could bring to the table.

The game’s executive producer, John Shepherd, noted that The changes from past installments such as FIFA 23 were laying the foundations for the introduction of girls in UT:

Several years have passed. Even some of the Chemistry changes were in preparation for some of these developments, he continued. At the end of the day, it is a great mix of what football is in the world. There are different players from different eras. That’s what Ultimate Team is about, it’s about choice, fun, value and being fair.

It’s a bold thing to be able to achieve. “It’s one of the things I’m most proud of when I look at our feature set at FC 24,” Reeder noted. It’s been amazing to see the reaction and how people are thinking about forming teams.

