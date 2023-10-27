We recommend the best cards for the evolution of Forward Vanguardists, and the objectives that you must meet along with each of the rewards in EA Sports FC 24.

The new avant-garde event recently premiered at EA Sports FC 24, an event that allows us to obtain a series of cards that are shining with their own light at the beginning of the season.

In addition to being able to obtain those new cards that have seen their parameters and average rating improved in avant-garde, we are also offered new evolutions.

Among all these evolutions of the avant-garde event that there are for EA Sports FC 24, the most important is that of the striker, and you have to choose very well.

We are going to help you choose the best forwards for the evolution of avant-garde in EA Sports FC 24and also the objectives that you must meet to obtain the increase in parameters.

EA Sports FC 24 evolutions Vanguardist Forward: best players, objectives and rewards

We will be able to evolve certain cards so that they improve their average rating and also the parameters, but unfortunately we must meet a series of requirements with these cards since not all of them are suitable.

The last opportunity for evolution that we have available thanks to avant-garde players allows us to improve a forward by 11 points in the average rating along with many other parameters.

But we must meet a series of requirements to choose the right card, and the requirements for avant-garde forward evolution are as follows:

Total: Max. 75 Rhythm: Max. 85 Shot: Max. 75 Dribble: Max. 79 Physical: Max. 80 No. of playing styles: max. 7 Position: Forward

With this clear, we want to recommend the following forwards that are perfect for this evolution:

Boadu of Monaco, which will improve its average rating to 84, and will also reach parameters such as 91 in pace, 86 in shooting and 84 in dribbling. Sesco from RB Leipzig who will improve his average rating to 86, and will also raise parameters to 87 for pace, shooting and also physicality. Zaroury Burnley will improve his average rating to 85, and will also reach parameters of 91 in pace, 81 in shooting and 86 in dribbling. Josef Martinez of Inter Miami who will reach an average of 86, and also 89 in pace, 88 in shooting and 84 in dribbling.

These are our recommendations, but if you want to opt for another evolutionary card you are free as long as you meet the requirements.

Objectives and rewards to evolve the card

Level 1 Challenges

You must win 6 matches in Squad Battles or Rivals, with a minimum difficulty in semi-professional using the card you want to evolve in the initial team. You must score 4 goals, with the player you want to evolve being active on the team in Squad, Battles or Rivals modes on minimum semi-professional difficulty.

As a level 1 reward: +13 pace, +13 shooting, +5 passing and power play style.

Level 2 challenges

You must win 6 matches in Squad Battles or Rivals, with a minimum difficulty in semi-professional using the card you want to evolve in the initial team. You must score 6 goals, with the player you want to evolve being active on the team in Squad, Battles or Rivals modes on minimum semi-professional difficulty.

Level 2 Rewards: +3 Pace, +5 Shooting, +5 Passing, +5 Physical and Chip Shot Playstyle.

Level 3 Challenges

You must win 6 matches in Squad Battles or Rivals, with a minimum difficulty in semi-professional using the card you want to evolve in the initial team. You must score 6 goals, with the player you want to evolve being active on the team in Squad, Battles or Rivals modes on minimum semi-professional difficulty.

Level 3 Rewards: +5 Shooting, +10 Dribbling, +5 Physical and Delicate Shooting Playstyle.

So now you know which are the best cards for the evolution of Forward Vanguard, the objectives you must meet and the rewards you are going to get.

EA Sports has also revealed the top 100 with the best players in the title, as well as a ranking with the 24 best men and women players in the world. If you are curious, here you can see a top with the best players in the Spanish F League.

Do you feel like EA Sports FC 24? To liven up the wait a little, you can take a look at these articles: All the technical improvements of the game compared to FIFA 23, Mason Greenwood returns after his absence in the previous FIFA, or What you should know about the Web App and Companion App .