After many years, Electronic Arts ended its relationship with FIFA; However, that does not mean that he was left without a soccer video game. A few days ago, EA SPORTS FC 24 arrived, the first installment of the new sports franchise. This new era represented a perfect opportunity to present interesting changes, although one of the novelties caused controversy.

Shortly after the revelation of this sports simulation proposal, the company responsible confirmed that players will be able to create mixed teams in Ultimate Team, the game mode that revolves around the infamous soccer player cards.

That news, as expected, generated discomfort among many players. Electronic Arts stated that the goal of Ultimate Team is to create fantasy teams and believes that the inclusion of mixed teams could influence the growth of women’s leagues. Now, he justified his decision again.

“It’s bold,” EA explains the decision to have mixed teams in EA SPORTS FC 24

Certainly, mixing men and women in the most popular game mode in the video game was a daring choice, to say the least. Producers Garreth Reeder and John Shepherd agree with this, who once again justified the idea behind that concept.

In a recent talk with the Dexerto media, Garreth Reeder, senior producer of EA SPORTS FC 24, assured that “it would be powerful” if players could compose their Ultimate Team teams with the greatest number of footballers, regardless of their league, team or gender.

Thanks to EA SPORTS FC 24, men and women can compete in Ultimate Team

“From the beginning, it was important for us to think of Ultimate Team as a world (…) We knew that it would be very powerful to have the possibility of creating your Ultimate Team with any league, gender or anything else you could contribute. It’s something very bold. “It’s one of the things I’m most proud of when I look at the features of FC 24,” said Reeder.

John Shepherd, executive producer of the soccer simulator, assured that the inclusion of mixed teams was a natural step that began to take shape a long time ago.

“It took several years. Even some of the Chemistry changes were in preparation for some of these pieces. In the end, it is a great mix of what world football is. There are different players in different eras. That’s what Ultimate Team is about: choosing, having fun, valuing and being fair,” said John Shepherd.

Of course, many players disagree with that decision. Among them is the famous content creator ElXokas, who during a live broadcast attacked Electronic Arts for mixing men and women in the same game mode.

But tell us, what do you think of these statements? Do you agree? Let us read you in the comments.

EA SPORTS FC 24 is now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch. Click here to read more news related to him.

