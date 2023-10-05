Despite the loss of the FIFA license, Electronic Arts has managed to surpass the numbers of FIFA 23 with the rebirth of its football saga.

FIFA is still FIFA. Even without carrying the seal that has characterized the EA saga for more than two decades. EA Sports FC 24, the rebirth of the football franchiseshows that what is really important is the content of a video game.

When EA announced the break with FIFA, many thought that this would have a negative impact on the sales of ”FIFA” games. But it was not true at all.

While Infantino is looking for a new developer to take charge of FIFA 25 (a game that has nothing to do with EA Sports FC), EA continues counting bills with the continuation of FIFA 23 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Not only is it the best-selling game in Spain and many other regions, but EA Sports FC 24 It had the most successful early access in the entire history of the saga.

This is demonstrated by the data provided. The Financial Timesand that is undoubtedly great news for Electronic Arts.

EA Sports FC is above the FIFA seal

The truth is that EA Sports FC 24 It is a resounding success. Even bigger than FIFA 23, despite the fact that it does not have the same name, nor the characteristic seal of the world football organization.

According to The Financial Times, EA Sports FC 24 early access was the most successful of the franchise. And to enjoy it, it was necessary to pay 99.99 euros (89.99 euros on PC) for the Ultimate Edition.

In total, EA Sports FC 24 had more than 6.8 million players in its 7-day early accesswhich lasted from September 22 to 28.

This supposes a 25% increase in players compared to FIFA 23 early accesswhich in turn was also a boost to FIFA 22. Come on, the franchise continues to grow.

The Financial Times has also leaked the amount that Electronic Arts paid FIFA for the naming rights… and now we understand why the company broke with Infantino’s organization.

Neither more nor less than 150 million dollars every year. To make matters worse, FIFA wanted a larger amount, and that is why EA decided not to renew the contract when FIFA 23 was about to go on sale.

With or without the FIFA seal, EA Sports FC 24 draws on the work done in FIFA 23 and previous games, which is a guarantee of quality. Players know this, and that’s why the game is taking the world by storm.

EA Sports FC 24 is available from September 29 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC. On this occasion, the hybrid console version is not ”Legacy Edition”, but a version comparable to those of PS4 and Xbox One.