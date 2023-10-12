The cheapest solutions so you can take a couple of unique cards for your Ultimate Team games for EA Sports FC 24 and that you should not waste.

We’re having enough events to get a ton of cards in these first few days of EA Sports FC 24 availability, and now an event you shouldn’t miss.

We are talking about the SBC called Dynamic Duos, which allows us to obtain a couple of very interesting cards that are complementary to Ultimate Team.

We are talking about the cards of Caio Henrique and Jeffinho, footballers who have their nationality in common, who also play in the French league and are complementary cards on the field.

So now you have a great opportunity to overcome the challenge of the Dynamic Duos SBC and we give you the cheapest solutions so that you invest as little as possible.

EA Sports FC 24 Dynamic Duos SBC: are Caio Henrique and Jeffinho worth it? Cheap solutions

Specifically, these are the cards you can take:

Caio Henrique

Jeffinho

To do this, you must beat two SBCs in an event that has just started and will be available until October 24.

SBC by Caio Henrique

Number of Brazil players: Min 1 Minimum average of 86: minimum 1 IF players: Minimum 1 Team classification: Min 84 Number of players in the squad: 11

SBC of Jeffinho

Number of Ligue 1 players: Minimum 1 Minimum average of 86: minimum 1 IF players: Minimum 1 Team classification: Min 84 Number of players in the squad: 11

As you can see, it is quite interesting to be able to carry out this event, because in the end you are taking cards that work very well in Ultimate Teamthey complement each other perfectly and will end up being unique.

