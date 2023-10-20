This was the debut of EA Sports FC 24! Like every month, here comes the list of the best-selling games last month in the United Kingdom. The information comes from GamesIndustry and focuses on the past month.

UK sales with EA Sports FC 24 at the helm

In this case, we can see that EA’s game debuted at the top. Here you have the top:

Position

Game

1

EA Sports FC 24 (EA)

2

Starfield (Microsoft)

3

Mortal Kombat 1 (Warner Bros)

4

NBA 2K24 (2K Games)

5

Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)

6

Payday 3 (Plaion)

7

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

8

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

9

Minecraft (Mojang)

10

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft)

What do you think of this top from the United Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

