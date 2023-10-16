We have EA Sports FC 24 at the top again! Again, here we bring you the list of the best-selling games during the last seven days in the United Kingdom. In this case, the information refers to the week we ended on Sunday.
UK sales with EA Sports FC 24 at the helm
In the list, we see that EA Sports FC 24 remains at the top, although we remind you that it has not managed to surpass the premiere of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the most successful physical premiere of the year in the country. Here you have the top, where the return of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope stands out thanks to the Amazon Prime Day discount:
1
1
EA Sports FC 24
2
2
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
7
3
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
–
4
Lords of the Fallen
–
5
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
–
6
Red Dead Redemption
4
7
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
–
8
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
5
9
Hogwarts Legacy
9
10
Minecraft
12
11
F1 23
–
12
Just Dance 2023 Edition
6
13
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
24
14
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
10
15
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
11
16
Grand Theft Auto V
–
17
Fortnite Transformers Pack
14
18
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
26
19
Resident Evil 4
19
20
Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – Twin Pack
8
21
Mortal Kombat 1
3
22
Detective Pikachu Returns
–
23
Forza Motorsport
37
24
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
20
25
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21
26
Nintendo Switch Sports
23
27
It Takes Two
16
28
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
–
29
Cyberpunk 2077
18
30
Street Fighter 6
28
31
The Crew Motorfest
–
32
LEGO Marvel Superheroes
–
33
Dead Space
33
34
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
–
35
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
22
36
Red Dead Redemption 2
40
37
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
–
38
The Sime 4: Horse Ranch
29
39
Pokémon Violet
25
40
Need for Speed: Unbound
What do you think of this top of the United Kingdom and the position of EA Sports FC 24? You know, you can share it in the comments.
