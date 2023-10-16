We have EA Sports FC 24 at the top again! Again, here we bring you the list of the best-selling games during the last seven days in the United Kingdom. In this case, the information refers to the week we ended on Sunday.

UK sales with EA Sports FC 24 at the helm

In the list, we see that EA Sports FC 24 remains at the top, although we remind you that it has not managed to surpass the premiere of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the most successful physical premiere of the year in the country. Here you have the top, where the return of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope stands out thanks to the Amazon Prime Day discount:

1

1

EA Sports FC 24

2

2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

7

3

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

–

4

Lords of the Fallen

–

5

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

–

6

Red Dead Redemption

4

7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

–

8

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

5

9

Hogwarts Legacy

9

10

Minecraft

12

11

F1 23

–

12

Just Dance 2023 Edition

6

13

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

24

14

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

10

15

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

11

16

Grand Theft Auto V

–

17

Fortnite Transformers Pack

14

18

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

26

19

Resident Evil 4

19

20

Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – Twin Pack

8

21

Mortal Kombat 1

3

22

Detective Pikachu Returns

–

23

Forza Motorsport

37

24

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

20

25

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21

26

Nintendo Switch Sports

23

27

It Takes Two

16

28

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

–

29

Cyberpunk 2077

18

30

Street Fighter 6

28

31

The Crew Motorfest

–

32

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

–

33

Dead Space

33

34

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

–

35

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

22

36

Red Dead Redemption 2

40

37

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

–

38

The Sime 4: Horse Ranch

29

39

Pokémon Violet

25

40

Need for Speed: Unbound

What do you think of this top of the United Kingdom and the position of EA Sports FC 24? You know, you can share it in the comments.

Fuente.