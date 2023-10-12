We discovered its FPS and resolution a while ago and the first gameplay on Nintendo Switch surprised us. And now we bring you more interesting news for those of you who like this game on the hybrid console. We receive details of EA Sports FC 24, the FIFA replacement that we already have available.

EA Sports FC 24

It was confirmed that at its premiere it did not surpass Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best-selling physical release of 2023 and that it debuted in first place in the top weekly sales in the United Kingdom, as well as that it sold 30% less than the last FIFA . Following this sales data, it now appears that a patch is on the way.

Below you have the most important changes, without knowing the date:

Ultimate Team

Fixed rare issues where players could disappear from matches after a substitution or red card. Fixed issues with the “Preview” menu after a match. Fixed issues with the Ada Hegerberg Player item causing issues in the game. Fixed issues when viewing match replays in Squad Battles. Solution of stability problems in the Transfer Market. Bug fixes when using the Template Builder. Fixed issues with animations when opening stadium item packs. Fixed visual issues on the Squad Battles preview screen. Fixed timer issues in Weekly Rewards and the end of the season. SBC group descriptions are now visible. Troubleshooting UT Friendlies games with six players instead of twenty-two. Fixed issues when comparing player prices on the transfer list. Some stadium objects were not displayed when first selected. Correction of display problems in the kit selection menu. Fixed issues when exiting a category in the store. The shortcuts menu was running slower than intended on the sorting screens. Fixed readability issues on some UI elements. Fixed issues with menu shortcuts not directing to the intended location. In rare cases, menu shortcuts could interfere with package preview animations. Some rewarded stadium items were not visible in Seasonal Objective rewards. When selecting trainer objects in the template screen, the search results did not always show the trainer objects. Stability issue specific to “Play with a Friend” matches on the Switch version.

Gameplay

Increased ball travel distance on manually requested clearances. Slight increase in turning speed in Jockey at slower speeds. Slight reduction in ball travel speed on low passes and driven passes made by players with the “Ping Pass and Ping Pass+” Play Styles. Greater chance that a player with the “Long Throw and Long Throw+” Playing Styles will be selected for a throw-in in advanced areas of the field. Precision Fine Shots can now consider a change in aiming direction that occurs just before hitting the ball. Visual improvements for the player with the ball in red card foul situations on a counterattack. Fixed rare issue where the goalkeeper could run beyond his intended location when he left the goal. Players without the “Interception and Interception+” Play Styles could make contextual sliding interceptions. The “Ping Pass and Ping Pass+” Play Styles inadvertently affected first-touch passes. Correction of inauthentic movements when trying to control the ball. On some occasions, a player may have slowed his run momentarily while attempting to control the ball from a pass. The “Drag and Turn” movement did not follow the entry angle as much as intended when exiting. Reduced the chance that the skill move “Rainbow Flick” will cause the ball to hit the player. In some specific situations, a requested Precision Dive Shot could result in an unexpected firing animation. In some ball-in-the-air situations, Auto Switch did not follow the player’s Auto Switch Controls settings. Occasionally, an incorrect contextual volley occurred in heading situations. A requested On-Demand Header could sometimes have resulted in a tackle instead. When the attacker dribbled directly at the defender, the defender could sometimes steal the ball and put it in the dribbler’s path. Some players did not experience a decline in fitness after Playable Summary matches. During a corner kick, an incorrect animation could sometimes be seen before the kick was taken. Improved referee logic when determining fouls in situations where the player is carrying the ball. Improved referee logic when determining offside in situations where defenders do not intercept the ball.

You have the full patch notes here (in English).

It has already been compared to FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch to see the graphic evolution between the two installments. Remember that recently we also received a comparison with other consoles and a gameplay from our YouTube channel. Remember that EA Sports has already released the initial trailer for its next title, EA Sports FC 24, which replaces FIFA. However, the full announcement was shared somewhat later, confirming the Nintendo Switch edition and release date. September 29, 2023. He then confirmed the download size on the hybrid console, confusing fans a bit.

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, if you are interested in the game, you can check all the news about Ultimate Team and the first Ratings or all the Leagues of this successor to FIFA. We read you in the comments!

