Electronic Arts relies on Spotify for a campaign that combines the worlds of football and music for a fun and engaging experience. Starting this week, Spotify users around the world can prepare for the release of EA SPORTS™ FC 24 with 8D audio ads that put listeners in the player’s perspective to make them feel completely immersed in the game. By leveraging Spotify’s 8D technology, a method that creates the sensation of surround sound, Electronic Arts Inc. will be able to make fans feel closer to the game and the action. Electronic Arts Inc. will run this immersive campaign in multiple markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

Additionally, Electronic Arts Inc. has just released the official soundtrack for EA SPORTS™ FC 24, defining a new era with the sounds of The World’s Game. This is a wide-ranging list of songs, which you can listen to on Spotify and includes more than 100 artists from all over the world. A heterogeneous and unprecedented selection, which includes a series of globally successful artists: from Major Lazer to The Blessed Madonna via the Rolling Stones, who become part of the soundtrack with a new single. Other superstars include Jack Harlow and Latin Grammy Award winner Karol G. The playlist also includes emerging artists such as singer-songwriter Sid Sriram, alt-rock duo Whenyoung, rapper KayCyy, previously unreleased tracks from producer Barry Can’t Swim ft . Surya Sen, Baby Mala and many more.

Each song and artist represents EA SPORTS FC’s ambition to create an international soundscape that defines the global nature of football and musical influences. Just as the power of unique football styles like Total Football and Brazilian flair crosses continents, so does Afrobeats, Reggaeton and Grime.

Since the official playlist was launched, the top five countries where the soundtrack has been used are the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Brazil.

Brian Berner, Global Head of Advertising Sales at Spotify, said:

EA Sports’ primary goal is to entertain and excite audiences, so using the power of digital audio to inspire the launch of the biggest game of the year was a natural choice. With our award-winning 8D audio designs, Electronic Arts is now able to connect with its engaged listeners on a deeper level, making them feel completely immersed in the game. As more brands leverage audio in new and creative ways to connect with their audiences, Spotify continues to be the go-to place for listeners around the world.

Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music at Electronic Arts, added: